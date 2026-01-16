BMC Polls 2026 | BJP-led Mahayuti Likely To Rule Mumbai; Thackeray Dominance Could End
Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is likely to play a crucial role in ensuring that Mumbai will have a mayor from Mahayuti.
By Sachin Parab
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti is likely to end the dominance of the Thackeray family in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body.
According to official data issued by the BMC, as of 7 PM, out of the total 227 seats, the BJP was leading in 73 seats, while the Shiv Sena was leading in 20 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was leading in 2 seats.
In the BMC polls, the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj joined hands - after a gap of 20 years. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought the BMC polls together with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
The Congress joined with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar. As of 7 PM, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in 59 seats, while the MNS was ahead in 5 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) was ahead in just one seat. The Congress was ahead in 19 seats. The Samajwadi Party was ahead in 2 seats, while the AIMIM was ahead in 8 seats.
Voting was the BMC polls was held on January 15, 2026, and a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded. This was the second highest for the financial capital after 2017, when the turnout was 55.28 per cent.
There were 1.03 crore people who cast their votes in Mumbai, 48.25 lakh women, 55.16 lakh men and 1099 others category, cast their votes. There were 1,68,422 first-time voters, mainly between 18-19 years. Of these, 1,28,929 were from the suburbs, while 39,493 from the Mumbai city region.
Among the prominent candidates who won were Tejaswini Ghosalkar of the BJP. Three relatives of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar also emerged victorious from south Mumbai.
The BMC polls was a prestigious battle for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After the Shiv Sena was split in 2022, there was a genuine question whether Uddhav Thackeray could retain power or not. There was another question whether Mumbaikars would choose old faces or new faces.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Maharashtra state BJP office. Addressing the workers, he said that the victory achieved by the Maharashtra BJP is surprising.
"I am grateful to the people of Maharashtra for the blessings given by them. We will get a strong majority in Mumbai, BJP will come to power in 25 out of 29 municipalities in the state. This is a record-breaking success. People have voted for development. The blessings of late Balasaheb Thackeray would have been with us, please remember this at this time. Also, the widespread Hindutva public opinion is beneficial to us. Of course, do not become hysterical after victory," Fadnavis said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "The time has not yet come to react. The way the voting is going on in Mumbai, the final result will not be known till midnight. The figures are already out. Counting has not yet started in about 100 divisions. Still, I admit that it is a tough fight."
BJP Kirit Somaiya said, "Mumbaikars had to do a lot of things for many years, but it was the mafia gang, be it Raj Thackeray or Uddhav Thackeray. Mumbaikars was intimidated by threats and lies. Today, the people of Mumbai have answered. Uddhav Thackeray betrayed his own father. In the end, who would have saved the reputation of Uddhav Thackeray? Muslims and Bangladeshis. In the end, he had to seek refuge in Allah."
Marathi language and Marathi people refer to Mumbai as 'Aamchi Mumbai'. The equation of Mumbai started changing over the years, and it became an important issue in the elections.
For the record, the last election of BMC, which has a budget of Rs 74,000 crore, was held in 2017. According to the rule, the next election would have happened in 2022. Elections were held only three years later than planned.
