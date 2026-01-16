ETV Bharat / bharat

BMC Polls 2026 | BJP-led Mahayuti Likely To Rule Mumbai; Thackeray Dominance Could End

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being felicitated by party workers in Mumbai. Also seen Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Maharashtra Ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti is likely to end the dominance of the Thackeray family in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body.

According to official data issued by the BMC, as of 7 PM, out of the total 227 seats, the BJP was leading in 73 seats, while the Shiv Sena was leading in 20 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was leading in 2 seats.

In the BMC polls, the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj joined hands - after a gap of 20 years. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought the BMC polls together with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The Congress joined with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar. As of 7 PM, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in 59 seats, while the MNS was ahead in 5 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) was ahead in just one seat. The Congress was ahead in 19 seats. The Samajwadi Party was ahead in 2 seats, while the AIMIM was ahead in 8 seats.

Voting was the BMC polls was held on January 15, 2026, and a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded. This was the second highest for the financial capital after 2017, when the turnout was 55.28 per cent.

Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam being congratulated by Amruta Fadnavis, (ETV Bharat)

There were 1.03 crore people who cast their votes in Mumbai, 48.25 lakh women, 55.16 lakh men and 1099 others category, cast their votes. There were 1,68,422 first-time voters, mainly between 18-19 years. Of these, 1,28,929 were from the suburbs, while 39,493 from the Mumbai city region.