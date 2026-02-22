ETV Bharat / bharat

BLW Dispatches 10th Indigenously Built 3,300 HP Locomotive To Mozambique

Varanasi: The 10th unit of the indigenously manufactured 3,300-horsepower locomotive by the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) was dispatched to Mozambique on Saturday, marking a significant milestone. BLW had received an export order for 10 units of 3,300 HP AC–AC diesel-electric locomotives from the South African nation.

According to Railways, the shipment process has been carried out by RITES Limited under a contract for the manufacture and export of these locomotives. The first two locomotives were dispatched in June 2025, followed by the third in September, the fourth in October, and the fifth on December 12, 2025. Subsequently, the sixth locomotive was dispatched on December 15, 2025, the seventh on January 8, the eighth on January 23, and the ninth on February 17, reflecting India's growing capabilities in locomotive manufacturing at the global stage, a statement issued by the Railways said.

These state-of-the-art locomotives are capable of operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h and are equipped with internationally benchmarked, driver-friendly features such as a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder, and a modern cabin design, enhancing both operator comfort and operational efficiency, the statement added.