Blow To Naxalism: Top Maoist Commander Barsa Deva, 15 Others Arrested By Telangana Police

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Telangana Police claims to have arrested top Maoist Commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Barsa Deva, dealing a big blow to the left wing extremism.

As per sources, based on precise intelligence on movement of Deva and 15 other armed Naxalites in the forests bordering Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, police kept a close watch, leading to the capture of the Maoist group. A large cache of weapons were recovered from their possession. Sources said all those apprehended along with Deva were using Deva's battalion for their operations.

Who Is Barsa Deva?

Deva is considered one of the key figures in the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists). Along with party chief Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Telangana party secretary Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar, Deva remained highly active in the organisation over the years. He was a contemporary of Hidma, the top Maoist leader who was gunned down during the recent encounter in Maredumilli. Deva is said to be a weak younger than Hidma, and also hails from Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the native place of Hidma. Both of them joined the Maoist organisation around the same time and played crucial roles in battalion activities.