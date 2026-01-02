Blow To Naxalism: Top Maoist Commander Barsa Deva, 15 Others Arrested By Telangana Police
People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), which formed the backbone of Maoist organisation's Central Military Commission, has now been pushed to the brink of collapse.
January 2, 2026
Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Telangana Police claims to have arrested top Maoist Commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Barsa Deva, dealing a big blow to the left wing extremism.
As per sources, based on precise intelligence on movement of Deva and 15 other armed Naxalites in the forests bordering Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, police kept a close watch, leading to the capture of the Maoist group. A large cache of weapons were recovered from their possession. Sources said all those apprehended along with Deva were using Deva's battalion for their operations.
Who Is Barsa Deva?
Deva is considered one of the key figures in the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists). Along with party chief Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Telangana party secretary Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar, Deva remained highly active in the organisation over the years. He was a contemporary of Hidma, the top Maoist leader who was gunned down during the recent encounter in Maredumilli. Deva is said to be a weak younger than Hidma, and also hails from Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the native place of Hidma. Both of them joined the Maoist organisation around the same time and played crucial roles in battalion activities.
With the recent developments and intensified anti-Naxal operations, the activities of PLGA, which formed the backbone of the Maoist organisation's Central Military Commission (CMC), have almost come to an end.
After the encounter of Hidma, the PLGA suffered another massive setback with the capture of Deva. For years, the PLGA was central to the Maoist party’s existence and activities. It was formed on December 2, 1999, on the first death anniversary of top People's War leaders Nalla Adi Reddy alias Shyam, Erra Reddy Santosh Reddy alias Mahesh, and Seelam Naresh, who were killed in an encounter at Koyyur in Karimnagar district.
Later, on September 21, 2004, following the merger of CPI–People's War, the PGA evolved into the PLGA. At its peak, the PLGA had eight battalions and 13 platoons, with nearly 10,000-12,000 cadres, and carried out major operations for the Maoist organisation. But over the years, as conditions turned unfavourable, its battalions gradually weakened and began to disappear. Eventually, after Hidma's death, only the First Battalion remained, which continued to be the main force behind the organisation's military activities. Sources said, nearly two years ago, Hidma, who was then the battalion commander, took charge as the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), after which Deva assumed leadership of the battalion.
