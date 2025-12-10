Blow To IndiGo As DGCA Slashes Airline's Winter Schedule By 10% After Massive Disruptions, Govt Flags 'Internal Mismanagement'
After severe nationwide disruptions, DGCA ordered a 10% cut in IndiGo's Winter Schedule-2025, citing the airline's internal mismanagement and failure to operate its expanded schedule.
New Delhi: In the wake of one of the most significant operational meltdowns in recent years, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered IndiGo to cut its Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25) by 10 percent, citing the airline's "inability" to operate its enhanced schedule efficiently.
The decision comes after massive cancellations and widespread passenger inconvenience over last few days, and mounting evidence that the country’s largest airline "expanded faster than it could operationally support".
The directive, issued on December 9, 2025, comes alongside fresh details from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the structure and scale of WS25, which took effect on October 26, 2025 and will run until March 28, 2026. The schedule was finalised after the slot conference held in September and approved by airport operators across India.
A Larger Winter Schedule, But a Narrowing Gap in Operational Capacity
According to DGCA’s findings, IndiGo was approved for 15,014 weekly departures, a 6.05% increase over the 14,158 weekly departures it operated during the Summer Schedule 2025 (SS25). Compared with Winter Schedule 2024, its growth was even sharper at 9.66%. While IndiGo expanded the number of flights, the airline couldn't deliver the commitments associated with the schedule.
According to the DGCA, IndiGo was allowed to use a more significant portion of their available fleet (403 aircraft). However, for both October and November of 2025, IndiGo operated 339 and 344 aircraft, respectively. Therefore, while November saw 64,346 flights approved by IndiGo, the airline only operated 59,438 flights, resulting in almost 5,000 flights not operated.
A total of 951 flight cancellations were recorded by the regulator for November alone.
The regulator concluded that IndiGo “has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently,” especially during a peak travel period marked by fog-related disruptions and high-frequency travel demand. It also flagged the practice of “single-flight operations” on certain sectors, directing the airline to eliminate such vulnerabilities and focus on stabilising its core operations.
WS25: More Flights, Fewer Airports, and New Additions
The overall WS25 reflects considerable increases in India's domestic aviation network. In comparison to November's approved flight volume of 64,346 out of a possible 66,000 flights, there was a 3.46 percent increase in weekly departures due to the 26,495 weekly departures being approved per the 126 airports in WS25 compared to 25,610 weekly departures per the 129 airports in SS25.
New airports included in WS25:
Amravati
Hissar
Purnia
Rupsi
Airports suspended from the schedule:
Aligarh
Moradabad
Chitrakoot
Bhavnagar
Ludhiana
Pakyong
Shravasti
The expansion underscores ongoing regional connectivity efforts even as the sector grapples with resource constraints and weather-related challenges.
Airline-wise Weekly Departures Under WS25
|Alliance Air
|520
|Air India
|4,277
|AI Express
|3,171
|IndiGo
|15,014
|SpiceJet
|1,568
|Star Air
|538
|Fly Big
|58
|India One
|126
|Akasa Air
|1,027
|Fly91
|196
As the data shows, there were a total of 26,495 departures per week. IndiGo alone accounts for 56.7 percent of all scheduled domestic departures, making its operational challenges disproportionately disruptive for the industry.
Growth Comparison: WS25 vs SS25
The DGCA has also released comparative growth data for weekly departures:
|Airline
|SS25
|WS25
|Growth%
|IndiGo
|14,158
|15,014
|6.05%
|SpiceJet
|1,240
|1,568
|26.45%
|Fly91
|123
|196
|59.35%
|Star Air
|505
|538
|6.53%
While IndiGo grew steadily, its capacity addition appears to have outpaced its crew and fleet readiness, something the DGCA pointedly noted.
WS25 vs WS24: Larger Growth Picture
Compared with WS24, India’s domestic network grew by 5.95%, with some airlines doubling down on expansion:
|Airline
|WS24
|WS25
|Growth%
|IndiGo
|13,691
|15,014
|9.66%
|Star Air
|360
|538
|49.44%
|Fly91
|122
|196
|60.66%
|AI Express
|2,832
|3,171
|11.97%
The domestic market clearly remains on a growth trajectory, but capacity management, particularly by the biggest players, is emerging as a critical stress point.
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu strongly criticised IndiGo for the disruption caused to passengers over the past week, attributing the crisis to “internal mismanagement of crew rosters, flight schedules and inadequate communication.”
He confirmed that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned twice to the Ministry for reviews on stabilisation measures.
The minister stated, “During the last week, many passengers faced severe inconvenience due to Indigo’s internal mismanagement. While the enquiry and necessary actions are underway, another meeting with Indigo’s top management was held to review the stabilization measures.”
He further noted that the airline has completed 100% refunds for flights affected till 6 December, with strict instructions issued to expedite remaining refunds and pending baggage handovers.
In a firm statement, he added, “The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilizing the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before.”
The minister also emphasised that the airline must comply with all directives, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures, without exception.
DGCA Notice: 10% Reduction and Revised Schedule Deadline
The DGCA’s order directs IndiGo to:
Reduce its approved Winter Schedule by 10%, especially on high-demand, high-frequency routes.
Avoid single-flight operations on any sector.
Submit a revised WS25 schedule by 5 PM on 10 December 2025.
Implement stabilisation measures immediately.
The notice supersedes an earlier circular issued on 8 December and aligns with the Ministry’s broader corrective framework.
What This Means for Passengers and Domestic Aviation
IndiGo’s operational crisis triggered one of the largest single-week disruptions in recent Indian aviation history. IndiGo accounts for more than half of the domestic air traffic in India, so even a minor issue can have a substantial impact on the entire system. The operational failure at IndiGo affected a large number of flights and demonstrated a serious deficiency in the management of the airline's capacity.
There are a number of implications associated with this ruling, including:
1. There will be fewer IndiGo flights, particularly during the peak fog period; however, there will be no route cancellations.
2. The operational reliability of IndiGo will likely improve as the workload is decreased.
3. Fares for the existing IndiGo flights will probably be stabilised as a result of the fare caps imposed by the ministry.
4. Other airlines will likely increase their share of the market, particularly on the high-frequency routes connecting metropolitan cities.
