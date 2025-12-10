ETV Bharat / bharat

Blow To IndiGo As DGCA Slashes Airline's Winter Schedule By 10% After Massive Disruptions, Govt Flags 'Internal Mismanagement'

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the wake of one of the most significant operational meltdowns in recent years, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered IndiGo to cut its Winter Schedule 2025 (WS25) by 10 percent, citing the airline's "inability" to operate its enhanced schedule efficiently.

The decision comes after massive cancellations and widespread passenger inconvenience over last few days, and mounting evidence that the country’s largest airline "expanded faster than it could operationally support".

The directive, issued on December 9, 2025, comes alongside fresh details from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the structure and scale of WS25, which took effect on October 26, 2025 and will run until March 28, 2026. The schedule was finalised after the slot conference held in September and approved by airport operators across India.

A Larger Winter Schedule, But a Narrowing Gap in Operational Capacity

According to DGCA’s findings, IndiGo was approved for 15,014 weekly departures, a 6.05% increase over the 14,158 weekly departures it operated during the Summer Schedule 2025 (SS25). Compared with Winter Schedule 2024, its growth was even sharper at 9.66%. While IndiGo expanded the number of flights, the airline couldn't deliver the commitments associated with the schedule.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo was allowed to use a more significant portion of their available fleet (403 aircraft). However, for both October and November of 2025, IndiGo operated 339 and 344 aircraft, respectively. Therefore, while November saw 64,346 flights approved by IndiGo, the airline only operated 59,438 flights, resulting in almost 5,000 flights not operated.

A total of 951 flight cancellations were recorded by the regulator for November alone.

The regulator concluded that IndiGo “has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently,” especially during a peak travel period marked by fog-related disruptions and high-frequency travel demand. It also flagged the practice of “single-flight operations” on certain sectors, directing the airline to eliminate such vulnerabilities and focus on stabilising its core operations.

WS25: More Flights, Fewer Airports, and New Additions

The overall WS25 reflects considerable increases in India's domestic aviation network. In comparison to November's approved flight volume of 64,346 out of a possible 66,000 flights, there was a 3.46 percent increase in weekly departures due to the 26,495 weekly departures being approved per the 126 airports in WS25 compared to 25,610 weekly departures per the 129 airports in SS25.

New airports included in WS25:

Amravati

Hissar

Purnia

Rupsi

Airports suspended from the schedule:

Aligarh

Moradabad

Chitrakoot

Bhavnagar

Ludhiana

Pakyong

Shravasti

The expansion underscores ongoing regional connectivity efforts even as the sector grapples with resource constraints and weather-related challenges.

Airline-wise Weekly Departures Under WS25