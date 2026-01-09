ETV Bharat / bharat

Blood Tests At Rs 7, ECG At Rs 25. My Mother Decides The Rates: Khan Sir On His Hospital Projects In Patna

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: Education and healthcare have been the most expensive items in the average Indian's monthly budget for a long time. It is often said that large swathes of even India's middle class are one hospital admission away from precarity.

In Patna, the capital of one of India's poorest and most populous states, education — especially private tuition for competitive examinations — has been transformed through one man's initiative. With his free tutorials for the poor, Faisal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has carved a niche, allowing underprivileged students of Bihar crack competitive exams for jobs. His YouTube channel has millions of student subscribers for his in-depth explanations of complex subjects in easy-to-understand language. With his irreverent, often combative takes on everyday politics, he has also become an influencer with a huge fan following across India.

Having emphasised affordable healthcare in his YouTube shows, Khan Sir is now set to put his money where his mouth is — launch a chain of private hospitals that promise to offer quality treatment at costs that are so low, they are bound to raise eyebrows — blood tests at Rs 7, ECGs at Rs 25, X-rays Rs 35, full body checkups at Rs 1,000. To start with, he plans to launch five such hospitals across Patna.

In a wide-ranging conversation with ETV Bharat Bihar Bureau Chief Brijam Pandey, Khan Sir explained his motive and inspiration, among other things. Excerpts:

ETV Bharat (ETB): How will treatment be provided at such low rates? What is the formula you are using?

Khan Sir: We are establishing this hospital keeping in mind the trouble a middle-class person faces in hospitals. Often, for major treatments, one has to take a loan and repay the debt by selling land. My grandfather taught me in my childhood that what you give back to society is important. He used to say in Bhojpuri, "Be proud of how much you can give back to society, not how much you earn." That is my objective.

ETB: Still, how can these tests be done at such low rates?

Khan Sir: Other private hospitals might be charging exorbitant prices for tests, but we can't demand such amounts from people who are on the verge of death. Raise tax on luxury items like ACs, tax four-wheeler buyers and those who shop at malls. But how can you take money from someone who is dying... On ventilator?

The minimum daily cost in an ICU is Rs 50,000-70,000. If a person stays in ICU for 10 days, he pays a bill running over Rs 5 lakh. Even a middle-class person will fall into debt, and be forced to mortgage jewellery, sell land and property at half value.

Lots of people in Patna come to him and ask, "Sir, I'm not well, please recommend a good doctor." They go on to share their pain. I am from the land of [Dashrath] Manjhi, who carved a mountain [to create a shortcut from his village to the nearest hospital]. So how can I rely on others?

ETB: How many hospitals are you opening?

Khan Sir: Currently, we are building five separate hospitals for neurology, cardiology, cancer, kidney diseases and diagnostics. There is a lot of workload. Besides teaching, I have to do a lot of other work. Sometimes, I even get confused about which hospital I'm in.

ETB: You teach people and motivate them. How did you suddenly shift your focus from education to healthcare?