ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blood-Soaked Uniforms Haunted Us': Families Of Injured Delhi Police Personnel Break Silence On Jantar Mantar Violence

Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the Jantar Mantar protest address a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Every day, police personnel leave their homes in uniform with the responsibility of protecting others. But when they return home injured, wearing blood-soaked uniforms after performing their duty, it is their families who are left to cope with the deepest emotional scars.

Days after the 'Sansad Chalo' March at Jantar Mantar turned violent, the families of injured Delhi Police personnel have come forward publicly for the first time to recount their ordeal. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, they alleged that several police personnel were attacked with stones, shoes, slippers, flower pots and other objects during the clashes.

The families said the pain and sacrifices of the injured police personnel were largely overlooked in the aftermath of the violence. Instead, they alleged, a one-sided narrative on social media placed the blame solely on the police.

Recounting the trauma of that night, they spoke of frantic trips to hospitals, blood-soaked uniforms, anxious hours waiting for updates and their demand for justice against those responsible for the attacks.

Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the Jantar Mantar protest address a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

Attacked With Stones, Shoes, Flower Pots: Families of Injured Delhi Cops Speak Out

'Our Two-Year-Old Daughter Was Terrified After Seeing Her Father'

Upneet Kaur, wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted with Delhi Police, said her husband returned home late at night on July 20, the day of the Parliament March, in an injured condition. She said it was a traumatic moment for the entire family, especially their two-year-old daughter.

When she asked him what had happened, he told her that he had been performing his duty to maintain law and order when he was attacked and sustained injuries.

Upneet said the family was further hurt by the way social media portrayed police personnel after the incident. According to her, a narrative was created against the police without highlighting the sacrifices and injuries suffered by those deployed on duty.

'Seeing His Blood-Soaked Uniform Was Most Frightening Moment'

Kunjal, a student, said her father is a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and had earlier served as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. She said her father would often tell the family after returning from the protest site that anti-social elements had infiltrated the students' protest and were trying to disrupt the situation.

Speaking at the press conference, Kunjal said her father was deployed on the frontline near the main protest site. She alleged that the protest had ceased to be a purely students' movement and that anti-social elements had joined the gathering.

Kunjal said that during the violence on July 25, her father sustained serious injuries and was admitted unconscious to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Around 10 pm, when he returned home, his uniform was soaked in blood.

"We were all terrified, but my father simply told us that minor injuries are part of police duty. Later we realised he was only trying to prevent us from panicking," she said.

Kunjal added that videos circulating on social media and the campaign against the police only increased the family's anxiety. She said what hurt them the most was that police personnel were being blamed despite suffering injuries while performing their duty.

She said it was with this sentiment that she, along with the families of other injured police personnel, approached the Supreme Court, where their counsel presented their side and assured them that justice would be done.