'Blood-Soaked Uniforms Haunted Us': Families Of Injured Delhi Police Personnel Break Silence On Jantar Mantar Violence
Families of injured Delhi Police personnel demanded strict legal action and highlighted the emotional trauma caused by protest violence | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Every day, police personnel leave their homes in uniform with the responsibility of protecting others. But when they return home injured, wearing blood-soaked uniforms after performing their duty, it is their families who are left to cope with the deepest emotional scars.
Days after the 'Sansad Chalo' March at Jantar Mantar turned violent, the families of injured Delhi Police personnel have come forward publicly for the first time to recount their ordeal. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, they alleged that several police personnel were attacked with stones, shoes, slippers, flower pots and other objects during the clashes.
The families said the pain and sacrifices of the injured police personnel were largely overlooked in the aftermath of the violence. Instead, they alleged, a one-sided narrative on social media placed the blame solely on the police.
Recounting the trauma of that night, they spoke of frantic trips to hospitals, blood-soaked uniforms, anxious hours waiting for updates and their demand for justice against those responsible for the attacks.
Attacked With Stones, Shoes, Flower Pots: Families of Injured Delhi Cops Speak Out
- 'Our Two-Year-Old Daughter Was Terrified After Seeing Her Father'
Upneet Kaur, wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) posted with Delhi Police, said her husband returned home late at night on July 20, the day of the Parliament March, in an injured condition. She said it was a traumatic moment for the entire family, especially their two-year-old daughter.
When she asked him what had happened, he told her that he had been performing his duty to maintain law and order when he was attacked and sustained injuries.
Upneet said the family was further hurt by the way social media portrayed police personnel after the incident. According to her, a narrative was created against the police without highlighting the sacrifices and injuries suffered by those deployed on duty.
- 'Seeing His Blood-Soaked Uniform Was Most Frightening Moment'
Kunjal, a student, said her father is a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and had earlier served as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. She said her father would often tell the family after returning from the protest site that anti-social elements had infiltrated the students' protest and were trying to disrupt the situation.
Speaking at the press conference, Kunjal said her father was deployed on the frontline near the main protest site. She alleged that the protest had ceased to be a purely students' movement and that anti-social elements had joined the gathering.
Kunjal said that during the violence on July 25, her father sustained serious injuries and was admitted unconscious to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Around 10 pm, when he returned home, his uniform was soaked in blood.
"We were all terrified, but my father simply told us that minor injuries are part of police duty. Later we realised he was only trying to prevent us from panicking," she said.
Kunjal added that videos circulating on social media and the campaign against the police only increased the family's anxiety. She said what hurt them the most was that police personnel were being blamed despite suffering injuries while performing their duty.
She said it was with this sentiment that she, along with the families of other injured police personnel, approached the Supreme Court, where their counsel presented their side and assured them that justice would be done.
- 'His Helmet Had Broken; He Could Have Lost His Life'
Seema, wife of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police, said her husband has been serving in the force for the past 33 years. She said he joined Delhi Police as a constable and is currently posted as an ASI.
On the morning of July 20, he left for duty carrying his lunchbox as usual. Before leaving, he only told his family that there was a large crowd at Jantar Mantar and that he might return home late.
Around 7 pm, the family received information that he had been admitted to the hospital. She said her husband later told her that anti-social elements had moved to the front during the protest and attacked police personnel by pelting stones, throwing shoes, slippers, flower pots and other objects. She further alleged that protesters also broke barricades installed for Parliament's security.
Seema recalled that when her husband returned home around 11 pm, there were blood stains on his uniform; he had suffered multiple serious injuries and even his helmet had broken.
"He told us that he somehow survived that day and that he could have lost his life. If police personnel continue to be attacked like this, what will happen to their families?" she said.
Seema demanded that Parliament should also hold a serious discussion on the safety of police personnel. She said that if action against those accused of violence remains weak or cases are withdrawn, it will embolden troublemakers and demoralise police personnel performing their duty.
She also said that the police's side of the story is almost missing from social media, while the suffering of injured police personnel has largely gone unnoticed.
- 'Seeing Stitches On My Father's Head Left Entire Family Shattered'
Lakshya's father is an ACP with the Delhi Police. He said his family has a long tradition of serving the nation. His grandfather served in the Border Security Force (BSF) and fought in the 1971 war.
Addressing the press conference, Lakshya said his father has also received four gallantry honours during his career in the Delhi Police.
Lakshya said that on the day of the Parliament March, his father was briefing officers under his command. At that moment, there was no indication that the situation would turn violent. Suddenly, stones were hurled at the police, and his father suffered a serious head injury.
He said he first learnt about the incident through one of his father's colleagues. When he saw photographs of his father with a shaved head and four stitches, the entire family was left shocked and frightened.
According to Lakshya, his father later told the family that while he was trying to move his senior officers to safety during the violence, a stone struck his head, leaving him seriously injured.
After returning home from the hospital, his father told the family that although the protest had begun peacefully, a large number of anti-social elements had joined the gathering and attempted to trigger violence.
Lakshya said his friends also sent him videos circulating on social media, which made him even more worried about his father's safety. He alleged that social media largely portrayed the police as being at fault, while the plight of injured police personnel was ignored.
Families of the injured police personnel said they are not seeking confrontation or politics over the issue. They only want fair and effective action against those who attacked police personnel while they were performing their duty.
According to them, while the right to peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right, ensuring the safety of police personnel deployed to maintain law and order is equally important.
The families demanded strict legal action against those responsible for attacking police personnel. They also urged authorities to ensure that the injured officers' side of the story is brought into the public domain and that misleading narratives circulating on social media are addressed.
Claimed Damage During The Violence
According to figures shared by the families:
- More than 250 police personnel were injured.
- More than 110 barricades were damaged.
- More than 300 body protectors were damaged.
- More than 350 helmets were broken or damaged.
- More than 50 shields were damaged.
- More than 20 loudhailers were damaged.
- 10 handheld metal detectors (HHMDs), one X-ray baggage scanner and other security equipment were damaged.
- More than 25 government vehicles were damaged in vandalism and arson.
The family members also alleged that public property suffered extensive damage during the violence.
However, authorities are yet to release a detailed official assessment of the damage, while investigations into the events surrounding the protest are still underway.
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