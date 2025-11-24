ETV Bharat / bharat

Blocking Number On Mobile Phone Will Not Stop Spam Calls, Report Through Trai DND App: Trai

New Delhi: Simply blocking phone numbers on mobile devices will not stop spam calls, and subscribers should instead report them through the Trai DND app, the telecom regulator said on Monday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has disconnected and blacklisted more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages based on subscribers' complaints registered on the DND app.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued an advisory, urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the Trai DND app, highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source," the statement said.