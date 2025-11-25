BLO Deaths: Election Commission Seeks Report From CEOs, Ready To Offer Additional Support
Several BLOs have died, allegedly due to work-related stress, as Special Intensive Revision is underway across several states.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with the spate of deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various states, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Several BLOs, who are engaged in the second phase of SIR, have died allegedly due to work-related stress arising from duties in the ongoing exercise in different states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. According to the ECI, a total of 5,32,828 BLOs are engaged in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the poll body has asked the respective CEOs to look into the matter and has also assured additional support, if needed.
"The CEOs are investigating the matter. Reports are being sought from the District Election Officers (DEOs)," sources said. They said that after the entire process is completed, the CEOs will submit a report of their respective state in connection with the matter to the poll panel.
"The ECI will thoroughly look into it," they said.
The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out by the poll panel are Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep, and election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Who are the BLOs?
A BLO is a local government or semi-government official, well-acquainted with the local electorate and typically a voter within the same polling area. This individual aids in the updating of the electoral roll by leveraging their local knowledge. The BLO acts as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing a crucial role in the roll revision process and gathering accurate field information about the electoral roll for the polling area assigned to them.
In accordance with Section 13B (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, BLOs are designated from the ranks of government, semi-government, or local body officials. A single BLO is tasked with overseeing one segment of the electoral roll.
The BLOs aid eligible citizens in becoming voters. They offer various forms for the addition, deletion, and correction of entries in the electoral roll, conduct physical verifications, and submit reports to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
They engage with residents and representatives of political parties to identify deceased, relocated, or duplicate voters for removal from the electoral roll, following the appropriate legal procedures.
'Ready To Provide Support'
Sources in the ECI said the poll panel is ready to provide additional support to the BLOs to ensure smooth discharge of their duties. Notably, Kerala CEO Rathan Kelkar, on Monday, while taking note of an audio message circulated on social media recently, in which a BLO expressed work-related stress arising from duties connected to the SIR of electoral rolls, had interacted with the BLO to address his grievances.
During the interaction, Antony Varghese conveyed his willingness to continue his duties as BLO. He was offered the option to discontinue his SIR responsibilities if he so desired, as per the poll panel. The CEO assured that all necessary support would be extended to him to ensure the smooth discharge of his duties.
To further strengthen the support system for Varghese, the District Administration has deployed additional personnel to assist him in the effective execution of SIR-related activities.
Opposition Parties React
The Opposition parties have been critical of the ECI over the matter. Expressing concern over the reported deaths of the BLOs, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post, wrote, "Under the guise of the SIR, chaos has been unleashed across the country. The result is in three weeks, 16 BLOs have lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, suicides- SIR is no reform, it's an imposed tyranny."
West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, earlier in a post on X, wrote, " Precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took 3 years is now being forced into 2 months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs."
