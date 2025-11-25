ETV Bharat / bharat

BLO Deaths: Election Commission Seeks Report From CEOs, Ready To Offer Additional Support

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in connection with the spate of deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various states, amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Several BLOs, who are engaged in the second phase of SIR, have died allegedly due to work-related stress arising from duties in the ongoing exercise in different states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. According to the ECI, a total of 5,32,828 BLOs are engaged in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in nine states and three UTs.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the poll body has asked the respective CEOs to look into the matter and has also assured additional support, if needed.

"The CEOs are investigating the matter. Reports are being sought from the District Election Officers (DEOs)," sources said. They said that after the entire process is completed, the CEOs will submit a report of their respective state in connection with the matter to the poll panel.

"The ECI will thoroughly look into it," they said.

The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out by the poll panel are Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep, and election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Who are the BLOs?

A BLO is a local government or semi-government official, well-acquainted with the local electorate and typically a voter within the same polling area. This individual aids in the updating of the electoral roll by leveraging their local knowledge. The BLO acts as a representative of the poll panel at the grassroots level, playing a crucial role in the roll revision process and gathering accurate field information about the electoral roll for the polling area assigned to them.