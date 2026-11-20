ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota Court Acquits Blind, Physically Disabled Men In Murder Case

Kota: A court in Kota acquitted a blind person and a disabled man in a murder case questioning the police investigation in the case.

The court raised questions that how can a blind man identify a person to kill him and disabled man hit anyone. The duo, who had been begging on a street, were arrested in the killing of fellow beggar and were acquitted after spending months in prison.

The murder had occurred in December 2023 within the jurisdiction of the RK Puram police station, following which police had arrested the visually impaired man, Bansi alias Chaddha Singh, and a physically disabled person, Brijmohan Bairwa. Bansi had spent 27 months in jail, while Brijmohan remained incarcerated for nine months.

According to police, an altercation had broken out between two groups of beggars on the night of December 28, 2023, over money and alcohol, during which two beggars attacked two others.

Visually impaired and physically challenged persons acquitted in murder case. (ETV Bharat)

In the fight, Kalla Jogi, alias Kallu, who had sustained severe injuries and became unconscious died after being admitted to a hospital. Kalla had suffered an injury to his spleen during the assault, leading to his death.

In the incident, Bansi was also injured, and police later arrested him along with Brijmohan from Bhilwara.

Brijmohan said that he has suffered immensely following his arrest and his wife left him with their children and returned to her parental home.

"Managing the household had become extremely difficult for my family in my absence," he said.