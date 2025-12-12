ETV Bharat / bharat

Blatant Lie: Cong Cites Rajmohan Gandhi's Comments To Rebut Shah's 'Vote Chori' Claim Against Nehru

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday termed as a "blatant lie" Home Minister Amit Shah's "vote chori" charge against Jawaharlal Nehru as he cited eminent historian-author Rajmohan Gandhi's comments that people were very happy with Nehru becoming the prime minister and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel himself was in favour of it.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a video clip of Rajmohan Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in which he clarifies that the Pradesh Congress Committee's had batted for Patel to be the Congress president in 1946 and there was no question of prime ministership at the time.

"The eminent historian-author and ex-MP Rajmohan Gandhi exposes one blatant lie told by the Union Home Minister in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh said on X.

Rajmohan's paternal grandfather was the Mahatma while his maternal grandfather was C. Rajagopalachari, Nehru pointed out and shared the over 13-minute clip of Rajmohan Gandhi.

"Thousands of people who went in jail for the Quit India movement were released in 1945. Maulana Azad was the Congress president since the Ramgarh session of the Congress in 1940. Since so many people went to jail the question of electing a new president did not come up and the Congress had also been banned," Rajmohan Gandhi said.

So Maulana Azad continued as president and in 1946, the question of electing a new president arose, he said.

"The question about who would be the prime minister was not there. People knew that India would achieve freedom soon but there was no agreement reached between the British and the Indians side," he said.

"There was a practice that every PCC used to put forward a name that this person should be made a president. And if 3-4 names used to come then all of these names were put before (Mahatma) Gandhi ji and he used to say 'let us give a chance to this person' and people used to agree with him mostly," he said.

The person chosen by Gandhi was unanimously decided as the next president of the Congress, Rajmohan Gandhi said.

"I don't say this was a good method but this was being followed at that time," he said.