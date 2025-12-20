'Blatant Illegality': SC Fines 10 Dental Colleges Rs 10 Crore Each For Violating BDS Admission Rules
The court also directed the Rajasthan government to deposit Rs 10 lakh with RSLSA for failing to adhere to legal procedures in BDS admissions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 crore each on 10 private dental colleges in Rajasthan for irregularities in admissions.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, in a judgment delivered on December 18, said what has transpired in the facts is egregious and cannot be condoned in any circumstances whatsoever, and the colleges committed "blatant illegality", which warranted strict punitive action.
The bench said it is constrained to express its displeasure at the manner in which the standards of medical education have been undermined in the present case.
"The colleges committed blatant illegality and wilful violation of the 2007 Regulations while admitting students beyond 10+5 percentile, thus warranting strict punitive action. Further, the State of Rajasthan also acted without any authority of law while granting relaxations and failed to timely inform the colleges of the decisions of the central government and the Dental Council of India (DCI)”, said the apex court.
The bench said colleges are directed to deposit a cost of Rs 10 crores each, and the state of Rajasthan is directed to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh with the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA), within a period of eight weeks from the date of pronouncement of this judgment, for failing to adhere to legal procedures in the BDS admissions for the 2016-17 academic session.
The bench found grave irregularities in the admissions process, where the Rajasthan government, without authorisation, had reduced the NEET percentile by 10 per cent and further 5 per cent against the required minimum percentile for BDS students.
“This action was manifestly illegal and the admissions granted pursuant thereto cannot be treated as valid. At best, the State of Rajasthan could have made a representation to the Central Government or a recommendation to the DCI to take the appropriate steps in view of the large number of vacant seats. However, the State of Rajasthan took it into its own hands to proceed with the reductions, which cannot be justified by any means," said the apex court.
These reductions paved the way for a set of students to get admission into dental colleges despite failing to meet the minimum eligibility criteria established by the DCI. Also, colleges in question admitted another set of students beyond this 10+5 per cent relaxation.
The bench said that while the relaxation by Rajasthan to the extent of 10+5 percentile was already excessive, the private colleges, "driven by their greed to fill every last seat, overstepped the relaxations already granted by the state and undertook further admissions by giving relaxations beyond 10+5 percentile".
"These colleges have granted admissions to students from the NEET merit list relying solely on their 10+2 scores, which resulted in students with even zero and negative scores being admitted. Thus, admissions granted beyond relaxations of 10+5 percentile were also wholly untenable and unlawful. This whole exercise amounted to making a mockery of the rules and regulations prescribed by the DCI for effective dental education in the country," said the bench.
It said the colleges had blatantly violated the 2007 regulations, and the Rajasthan government, as well as the private colleges, have not followed the law, and there were also some lapses on the part of the DCI as well as the Centre.
The bench provided relief to students admitted after the relaxation in NEET percentile for the academic year 2016-17 by regularising their BDS degrees.
Rishabh Sancheti, counsel for 59 students in the lead petition, said: "This is a landmark judgment where the Supreme Court has invoked its plenary power under Article 142 to do complete justice. It saved the careers and lives of hundreds of students, and also directed for unprecedented costs of Rs 100 crore plus, which will be used under the monitoring of a 5-judge committee for nari niketans, old age homes and child care institutions in the State of Rajasthan".
The apex court said Rajasthan, having already granted the relaxations, continued to seek post-facto approval from the central government for the reductions of 10 percentile and 5 percentile, and informed the colleges of the positions taken by the central government and the DCI only belatedly.
"The DCI is also at fault to some extent, as it first recommended a relaxation of 10 percentile and thereafter reversed its position by recommending the cancellation of all admissions below the minimum percentile”, it said.
“In all this, the only victims are the students who obtained admissions despite not securing the minimum prescribed percentile, possibly on the assurance extended by the colleges as well as under the belief that, once the percentile had been lowered by the State of Rajasthan and also recommended by the DCI, their admissions would stand regularised”, said the bench.
