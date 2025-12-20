ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blatant Illegality': SC Fines 10 Dental Colleges Rs 10 Crore Each For Violating BDS Admission Rules

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 crore each on 10 private dental colleges in Rajasthan for irregularities in admissions.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, in a judgment delivered on December 18, said what has transpired in the facts is egregious and cannot be condoned in any circumstances whatsoever, and the colleges committed "blatant illegality", which warranted strict punitive action.

The bench said it is constrained to express its displeasure at the manner in which the standards of medical education have been undermined in the present case.

"The colleges committed blatant illegality and wilful violation of the 2007 Regulations while admitting students beyond 10+5 percentile, thus warranting strict punitive action. Further, the State of Rajasthan also acted without any authority of law while granting relaxations and failed to timely inform the colleges of the decisions of the central government and the Dental Council of India (DCI)”, said the apex court.

The bench said colleges are directed to deposit a cost of Rs 10 crores each, and the state of Rajasthan is directed to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh with the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA), within a period of eight weeks from the date of pronouncement of this judgment, for failing to adhere to legal procedures in the BDS admissions for the 2016-17 academic session.

The bench found grave irregularities in the admissions process, where the Rajasthan government, without authorisation, had reduced the NEET percentile by 10 per cent and further 5 per cent against the required minimum percentile for BDS students.

“This action was manifestly illegal and the admissions granted pursuant thereto cannot be treated as valid. At best, the State of Rajasthan could have made a representation to the Central Government or a recommendation to the DCI to take the appropriate steps in view of the large number of vacant seats. However, the State of Rajasthan took it into its own hands to proceed with the reductions, which cannot be justified by any means," said the apex court.