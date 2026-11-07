ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysterious Blast Rocks Police Station In Ghaziabad, 1 Injured

The explosion happened inside Vasundhara police station in the Indirapuram area. The blast shattered the windowpanes and even caused a few cracks in the police station walls. A forensic team and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the scene. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also arrived and is working to collect evidence and determine the nature of the explosion.