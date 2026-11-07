Mysterious Blast Rocks Police Station In Ghaziabad, 1 Injured
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also arrived and is working to collect evidence and determine the nature of the explosion.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A powerful, mysterious blast ripped through a police station in Ghaziabad late Friday, leaving at least one person injured.
The explosion happened inside Vasundhara police station in the Indirapuram area. The blast shattered the windowpanes and even caused a few cracks in the police station walls. A forensic team and a bomb disposal squad have been called to the scene. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also arrived and is working to collect evidence and determine the nature of the explosion.
No police personnel were present inside the outpost when the incident took place, according to the officials. However, a 20-year-old food delivery worker, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries in the explosion. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Surya Nagar for treatment.