Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe
The local police have also expanded the probe and contacted the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for help.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Solan: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with an explosion in the Solan district of the state, officials said.
The explosion took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday (January 1) behind the storeroom of the Nalagarh police station in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN). “The blast damaged the windows of the storeroom and those of a nearby building. However, no casualties were reported,” police said.
The case was lodged at the same Nalagarh police station under Sections 324(4) and 125 of the BNS along with provisions of the Explosive Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Baddi, Vinod Dhiman.
Following the incident, the area was sealed to investigate the incident. “A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) was called to the spot and collected samples. While a separate team started examining CCTV footage from the area,” police said.
The local police have also expanded the probe and contacted the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for help. “Every aspect of the case is being investigated thoroughly, and the situation is being continuously monitored,” said Dhiman.
So far, two terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the claims have not been confirmed. “The Baddi police have not received any email or threatening message regarding the blast. Therefore, nothing can be said without verifying the facts,” he said.
