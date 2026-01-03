ETV Bharat / bharat

Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe

Solan: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with an explosion in the Solan district of the state, officials said.

The explosion took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday (January 1) behind the storeroom of the Nalagarh police station in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN). “The blast damaged the windows of the storeroom and those of a nearby building. However, no casualties were reported,” police said.

The case was lodged at the same Nalagarh police station under Sections 324(4) and 125 of the BNS along with provisions of the Explosive Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Baddi, Vinod Dhiman.