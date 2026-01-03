ETV Bharat / bharat

Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe

The local police have also expanded the probe and contacted the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for help.

Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe
Himachal Police examining the blast site (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Solan: The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with an explosion in the Solan district of the state, officials said.

The explosion took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday (January 1) behind the storeroom of the Nalagarh police station in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN). “The blast damaged the windows of the storeroom and those of a nearby building. However, no casualties were reported,” police said.

The case was lodged at the same Nalagarh police station under Sections 324(4) and 125 of the BNS along with provisions of the Explosive Act, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Baddi, Vinod Dhiman.

Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe
Blast In Himachal Pradesh: FIR Registered Under Explosive Substances Act; Punjab Police, NIA Involved In Probe (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, the area was sealed to investigate the incident. “A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) was called to the spot and collected samples. While a separate team started examining CCTV footage from the area,” police said.

The local police have also expanded the probe and contacted the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for help. “Every aspect of the case is being investigated thoroughly, and the situation is being continuously monitored,” said Dhiman.

So far, two terrorist organisations have claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the claims have not been confirmed. “The Baddi police have not received any email or threatening message regarding the blast. Therefore, nothing can be said without verifying the facts,” he said.

Also Read

  1. Blast Near Nalagarh Police Station In Himachal Pradesh Triggers Panic On New Year Day
  2. Yearender 2025 | The White-Collar Menace: Unravelling The Red Fort Blast And Faridabad Terror Module

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESH
SOLAN BLAST
BLAST IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.