Suspected Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam's Kokrajhar; Train Services Affected, Patrolling Intensified
Late on Wednesday night, after experiencing a heavy jerk, when the goods train was stopped, railway personnel found damage to the track and the sleepers.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 9:36 AM IST
Kokrajhar: A suspected blast late on Wednesday night damaged a section of railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations in Assam, disrupting train services and triggering panic among passengers. The blast, suspected to be caused by an explosive device, occurred when a goods train was passing through the route.
At around 1 AM on October 23, the goods train UP AZARA Sugar was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar in the Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), when the train manager felt a heavy jerk and immediately stopped the train. Upon inspection, railway staff found damage to the track and sleepers.
Officials said the damage was caused by a suspected bomb blast. Subsequently, state police, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and intelligence agencies reached the spot and launched an investigation.
Simultaneously, restoration work was initiated on war-footing for resumption of train services on the route. The track was repaired by 5:25 AM today, following which normal train operations resumed. The blast and subsequent checks resulted in halting of eight trains in the section, officials said.
Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified along the route to ensure safety and prevent such incidents in the future.
North Frontier Railway CPRO informed, "At about 1 AM, when the goods train UP AZARA Sugar was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which train was stopped. On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers, due to a suspected bomb blast. State Police, RPF and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter. Track was restored by 5.25 AM and train services have resumed on the route. Around eight trains underwent detention due to the incident. Patrolling has been intensified in the section."
Further probe is underway, he said.
