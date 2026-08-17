ETV Bharat / bharat

'Black Money Distorts Voter Choice, Undermines Democracy': SC; Issues Directions On Speedy Probe, Trials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that black money corrodes democracy, stressing that when voters’ choices are swayed by external influences, it ceases to be their own will and becomes "somebody else’s choice thrust upon them".

The top court underscored that illicit funds in the electoral process compromise the rule of law and the integrity of elections, as it strongly advocated for timely probes and conclusion of criminal cases relating to the recovery of ill-gotten money during the elections.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh issued the directions while hearing an appeal arising out of a 2015 Karnataka High Court order that had quashed an FIR against Prathik Parasrampuria.

The bench said one vote for every person demonstrates the support expressed for a particular set of policies put forward and if this one chance at expression is tainted, it would not be an understatement to say that the very essence of democracy, which is a rule of the people, by the people and for the people, is compromised.

The bench said to put it simply, that a choice exercised by the people once influenced by external factors is no longer their own and it is somebody else’s choice being thrust upon them.

The bench said these external factors can take many shapes and forms and almost all of these forms, much like anything else in this world except for probably peace and contentment, require money.

"The law on its own does not permit any external factors to be thrust upon an individual’s choice. Obviously then, methods that fly under the radar in exerting influence have to be adopted. Ill-gotten, undeclared money is one of the primary forms used. It is this which is called ‘black money’," it said.

The bench said any external factors that may influence this exercise of choice have the ability to compromise the very essence of democracy, since the choice made by the individual is not free and unencumbered but instead clouded by gratification, monetary or otherwise, or by promises sometimes genuine, other times misleading.

"Black money in the electoral process i.e. the issue with which we are herein concerned, is one such aspect that compromises democracy, rule of law and the electoral process itself," it noted.

The bench said that controlling the use of black money in the electoral process is one of the responsibilities of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It added that the issue of this tainted money circulating and polluting this most cherished process of democracy is not a recent phenomenon and has been recognised time and time again.