'Black Money Distorts Voter Choice, Undermines Democracy': SC; Issues Directions On Speedy Probe, Trials
The top court underscored that illicit funds in the electoral process compromise the rule of law and the integrity of elections.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that black money corrodes democracy, stressing that when voters’ choices are swayed by external influences, it ceases to be their own will and becomes "somebody else’s choice thrust upon them".
The top court underscored that illicit funds in the electoral process compromise the rule of law and the integrity of elections, as it strongly advocated for timely probes and conclusion of criminal cases relating to the recovery of ill-gotten money during the elections.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh issued the directions while hearing an appeal arising out of a 2015 Karnataka High Court order that had quashed an FIR against Prathik Parasrampuria.
The bench said one vote for every person demonstrates the support expressed for a particular set of policies put forward and if this one chance at expression is tainted, it would not be an understatement to say that the very essence of democracy, which is a rule of the people, by the people and for the people, is compromised.
The bench said to put it simply, that a choice exercised by the people once influenced by external factors is no longer their own and it is somebody else’s choice being thrust upon them.
The bench said these external factors can take many shapes and forms and almost all of these forms, much like anything else in this world except for probably peace and contentment, require money.
"The law on its own does not permit any external factors to be thrust upon an individual’s choice. Obviously then, methods that fly under the radar in exerting influence have to be adopted. Ill-gotten, undeclared money is one of the primary forms used. It is this which is called ‘black money’," it said.
The bench said any external factors that may influence this exercise of choice have the ability to compromise the very essence of democracy, since the choice made by the individual is not free and unencumbered but instead clouded by gratification, monetary or otherwise, or by promises sometimes genuine, other times misleading.
"Black money in the electoral process i.e. the issue with which we are herein concerned, is one such aspect that compromises democracy, rule of law and the electoral process itself," it noted.
The bench said that controlling the use of black money in the electoral process is one of the responsibilities of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It added that the issue of this tainted money circulating and polluting this most cherished process of democracy is not a recent phenomenon and has been recognised time and time again.
"In the supplementary affidavit, the ECI has highlighted an issue of considerable importance. It is submitted that, given prosecution of offences during election periods is the responsibility of the State Governments, and unilateral withdrawal of cases upon change in the dispensation within the State is a problematic reality," it said.
The bench noted that poll panel’s data showed that while 3,87,430 FIRs were registered during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, only about 42.9% (1,66,044) had resulted in convictions, while the rest were pending trial or investigation.
Issuing a slew of directions, the bench said: “When a seizure of cash or other assets takes place, the authority affecting the seizure, must, within 24 hours, report the same to the District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/Court having competent jurisdiction along with written reasons disclosing the prima facie nexus between the cash or other asset seized and the suspected electoral offence."
The bench said when FIRs are registered, the Investigation Officer (IO) entrusted with the investigation thereof shall make every possible endeavour to complete investigations thereinto within a year from the date of registration.
"If this timeline is exceeded, reasons therefor shall be recorded and communicated to the ECI," it added.
The bench also said the IO shall submit a quarterly status report regarding the investigation to the EC through the nodal officer, after due approval of the Senior Superintendent of Police/the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the concerned district.
The bench said when Static Surveillance Teams (SST) during checks find money in excess of Rs. 10 lacs, information about the same shall be forwarded to the income tax authorities.
"All endeavours ought to be made for expeditious disposal of cases against candidates/sitting MPs/MLAs keeping in view the recurrent nature of elections. For this purpose, it is directed that the High Courts may, by following respective procedures, designate courts for the purposes of prompt hearing and disposal of such cases," it said.
“The affidavit of the ECI that details the number of cases pending in connection with the Lok Sabha (2024) and Assembly elections (2019-25), shows quite a large percentage of pendency. The concerned courts should make all efforts to take the cases to the logical conclusion with utmost expedition," it added.
Parasrampuria was a candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha bye-election from Bellary and was alleged to have hoarded a large amount of cash for bribing the voters. The high court quashed the FIR on the ground that the complaint did not specify whom the accused intended to bribe or the mode he had planned to adopt.
While hearing the appeal, the bench expanded the scope of the proceedings to examine the larger systematic issue of black money in elections. “Let a compliance report regarding these directions be filed by the ECI and the respective State Governments on or before November 18, 2026," it said.
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