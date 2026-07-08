Black Flag Protest Greets Manipur Chief Minister During Senapati Visit; Kuki-Zo Forum Submits Memorandum In Kangpokpi
The demonstrators alleged that six Naga civilians were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026, and their bodies were recovered on June 10.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 9:18 PM IST
Tezpur: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh faced black flag protests during his visit to Manipur's Senapati district on Wednesday, with demonstrators demanding justice over the deaths of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted earlier this year.
The Chief Minister was on his second road visit to Senapati since assuming office on February 4, 2026. His itinerary included a review of development projects, interactions with civil society organisations and local residents, and an assessment of the implementation of government welfare and infrastructure programmes in the district.
As the Chief Minister's convoy entered Senapati, a group of protesters gathered along the roadside carrying black flags and placards. The demonstrators alleged that six Naga civilians were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, 2026, and claimed that their bodies were recovered on June 10. The protesters demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident and sought justice for the victims.
Kuki-Zo Christian Forum Highlights Impact of Ethnic Violence
Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi district, where he held discussions with representatives of the Kuki-Zo Christian Forum (KZCF). During the meeting, the organisation submitted a memorandum detailing several demands and concerns arising from the ethnic conflict that has affected Manipur since May 2023.
The Chief Minister, in his interaction with community representatives, appealed for peace, reconciliation and communal harmony in the state. In its memorandum, the KZCF stated that the Kuki-Zo community had suffered significant losses during the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023.
The organisation alleged that hundreds of churches belonging to the community had been damaged or destroyed during the unrest and expressed concern over attacks on members of the community.
The Forum also referred to an incident on May 13, 2026, involving vehicles carrying church leaders, alleging that three church leaders were killed in the attack. The organisation urged the government to ensure justice for 14 Kuki-Zo victims, including pastors and church leaders, and called for legal action against those responsible.
Demand for Restoration of Movement and Supplies
The memorandum also called for immediate steps to remove what it described as ongoing economic and physical blockades affecting their areas. According to the KZCF, restrictions on movement have disrupted the supply of essential commodities such as food, fuel and medicines, adversely affecting civilians, including women, children, elderly residents and internally displaced persons.
The KZCF appealed to the Chief Minister to place its concerns before both the State Cabinet and the Union Government and sought measures to restore humanitarian access, protect lives and properties, and ensure justice for those affected by the violence. The memorandum was signed by KZCF Chairman Dr S Chongloi and Secretary Tunlal Haokip.
The allegations and demands contained in the memorandum represent the position of the Kuki-Zo Christian Forum. (With input from Pranab Kumar Das in Tezpur)
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