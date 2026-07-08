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Black Flag Protest Greets Manipur Chief Minister During Senapati Visit; Kuki-Zo Forum Submits Memorandum In Kangpokpi

Tezpur: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh faced black flag protests during his visit to Manipur's Senapati district on Wednesday, with demonstrators demanding justice over the deaths of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted earlier this year.

The Chief Minister was on his second road visit to Senapati since assuming office on February 4, 2026. His itinerary included a review of development projects, interactions with civil society organisations and local residents, and an assessment of the implementation of government welfare and infrastructure programmes in the district.

As the Chief Minister's convoy entered Senapati, a group of protesters gathered along the roadside carrying black flags and placards. The demonstrators alleged that six Naga civilians were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, 2026, and claimed that their bodies were recovered on June 10. The protesters demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident and sought justice for the victims.

Kuki-Zo Christian Forum Highlights Impact of Ethnic Violence

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi district, where he held discussions with representatives of the Kuki-Zo Christian Forum (KZCF). During the meeting, the organisation submitted a memorandum detailing several demands and concerns arising from the ethnic conflict that has affected Manipur since May 2023.

The Chief Minister, in his interaction with community representatives, appealed for peace, reconciliation and communal harmony in the state. In its memorandum, the KZCF stated that the Kuki-Zo community had suffered significant losses during the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023.