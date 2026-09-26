ETV Bharat / bharat

Black Flag Protest Greets Amit Shah In Keralam's Kollam; Questions Raised Over Security Breach

Youth Congress workers, led by State Working President Binu Chulliyil and councilor Kuruvilla Joseph, being taken into custody by the Keralam Police near Irrigation Office in Kollam on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Keralam's Kollam on Saturday was marked by a black-flag protest by Youth Congress workers, with protesters managing to approach his convoy despite heavy security arrangements.

The incident occurred after Shah arrived at Ashramam Ground by helicopter and was travelling towards Kundara for a National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) programme. A video and local reports showed protesters moving towards the convoy with black flags.

Youth Congress workers, led by State Working President Binu Chulliyil and councilor Kuruvilla Joseph, reportedly raised slogans demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Centre was weakening democratic institutions.

According to reports, the protesters emerged from the vicinity of the Irrigation Office and moved towards the convoy. Shah's vehicle reportedly stopped briefly as the protesters approached.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, workers also reached the spot, leading to a confrontation between the two groups before police intervened.

Several Youth Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

The incident has raised questions over the security arrangements for the Union Home Minister's visit, particularly as extensive police arrangements had been put in place ahead of his arrival. Police had also imposed traffic restrictions in several parts of Kollam in connection with the visit.

Amit Shah Launches Cooperative Initiatives

Shah later attended the NCCF's 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation) programme at the Pavithram Convention Centre in Kundara, held as part of the International Year of Women Farmers.