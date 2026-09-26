Black Flag Protest Greets Amit Shah In Keralam's Kollam; Questions Raised Over Security Breach
The incident occurred after Shah arrived at Ashramam Ground by helicopter and was travelling towards Kundara for a National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India programme.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Kollam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Keralam's Kollam on Saturday was marked by a black-flag protest by Youth Congress workers, with protesters managing to approach his convoy despite heavy security arrangements.
The incident occurred after Shah arrived at Ashramam Ground by helicopter and was travelling towards Kundara for a National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) programme. A video and local reports showed protesters moving towards the convoy with black flags.
Youth Congress workers, led by State Working President Binu Chulliyil and councilor Kuruvilla Joseph, reportedly raised slogans demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Centre was weakening democratic institutions.
According to reports, the protesters emerged from the vicinity of the Irrigation Office and moved towards the convoy. Shah's vehicle reportedly stopped briefly as the protesters approached.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, workers also reached the spot, leading to a confrontation between the two groups before police intervened.
Several Youth Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.
The incident has raised questions over the security arrangements for the Union Home Minister's visit, particularly as extensive police arrangements had been put in place ahead of his arrival. Police had also imposed traffic restrictions in several parts of Kollam in connection with the visit.
Amit Shah Launches Cooperative Initiatives
Shah later attended the NCCF's 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation) programme at the Pavithram Convention Centre in Kundara, held as part of the International Year of Women Farmers.
The programme focused on expanding women's participation in the cooperative sector. Shah launched Vanitham She-Mart shops and initiatives linked to the expansion of the Nandini Sahakar (a women-focused initiative by National Cooperative Development Cooperation) and Swayam Shakti Sahakar (a Central government scheme by NCDC) schemes. He also flagged off mobile vans selling subsidised onions from buffer stocks at ₹35 a kg.
Union Minister of State for petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi attended the programme as guest of honour, along with Keralam Cooperation Minister M. Liju, kollam MP N K Premachandran and other elected representatives.
From Kundara to Amritapuri
Shah then proceeded to Amritapuri to attend the 73rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi. The two-day celebrations at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campus began on Saturday, with Shah inaugurated a public programme in the evening. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to inaugurate Sunday's official birthday function.
The Mata Amritanandamayi Math is holding the celebrations as Vishwa Seva Day, with several charitable initiatives planned. The Math has announced ₹2 crore in assistance for Assam flood relief, while another ₹2 crore is scheduled to be handed over for relief activities in Nepal during Sunday's programme.
The Amritakeerthi Puraskar 2026 is being presented to former Goa Governor, advocate and author P S Sreedharan Pillai. The award carries a cash component of ₹1,23,456, a citation and a Saraswati sculpture designed by artist Namboothiri.
Shah's visit to Amritapuri comes amid elaborate security and traffic arrangements across Kollam, with police restrictions imposed on several major routes during his visit.
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