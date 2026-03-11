ETV Bharat / bharat

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Prohibits Entry Of Non-Hindus To 47 Shrines During Chardham Yatra, No Such Decision By Uttarakhand Government Yet

Dehradun: Non-Hindus may not be able to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines along with 45 other temples during the forthcoming Chardham Yatra. Although a decision in this regard has been taken by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) that governs them, there is no such formal decision yet by the Uttarakhand government.

The demand to this effect had been aired for some time by the Hindutva groups in the state, leading to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leaving the decision to the religious organisations. However, those observing the political developments in Uttarakhand from close quarters say that with the state expected to go in for assembly polls in about a year's time, every attempt will be made to polarise the communities. They say that this demand is a part of the larger political agenda.

The Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2026, when the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines will open. The registration process for the Yatra got underway on March 6. The government is preparing for the pilgrim rush. It has decided to ban mobile phones in the Chardham shrines.

In January 2026, the Ganga Sabha had demanded a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Graffiti had also sprung up around the area stating 'Entry of Non-Hindus prohibited'. This was followed by the demands for a ban on entry to the Char Dham. BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said that a resolution would be passed to this effect during the next board meeting. Interestingly, observers say that a by-law banning the entry of non-Hindus to Har-ki-Pauri already exists from the British era, and the issue is being raked up with political motives in mind.

A proposal to prohibit non-Sanatanis from entering 47 temples in Uttarakhand under the BKTC was passed on March 10 in a meeting held in Dehradun. During the meeting chaired by Dwivedi, the BKTC passed a budget of Rs 121.7 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

The demands to ban non-Hindus from entering Hindu religious sites in Uttarakhand were criticised by several political, religious and social organisations. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chairman Asaduddin Owaisi had called the posters put up seeking prohibition of the entry of non-Hinds in Haridwar 'a mockery of the Constitution'. He said that this was untouchability and a direct violation of the right to equality.