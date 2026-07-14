ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Badrinath Temple Theft Case: BKTC Chairman Breaks Silence, Says Accused Was Not His Appointee

Dehradun: Days after the arrest of a Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee in the alleged theft of temple offerings at Badrinath Dham, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi rejected allegations linking him to the accused and described the controversy as politically motivated.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dwivedi rejected opposition allegations, defended the committee’s handling of the case and detailed the steps taken following the alleged theft. He also highlighted reforms introduced during his tenure, including enhanced surveillance and digitisation, while accusing political rivals of attempting to malign the temple committee.

Dwivedi said the allegations that the arrested employee, Pramod Nautiyal, was his personal secretary are “completely false”. He claimed the post was a sanctioned BKTC position and that Nautiyal had been appointed during the tenure of former BKTC chairman and current Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

Responding to allegations that he had deputed Nautiyal to Badrinath, Dwivedi said employee deployment during the Char Dham Yatra follows an established roster prepared by the committee’s Chief Executive Officer and not by the chairman.

“I neither appoint employees nor decide their postings. The Temple Committee has been following this process for many years. As the Char Dham Yatra approaches, a roster is prepared for every employee, regardless of their position," he said.

On claims that social organisation Bhairav Sena had alerted authorities before the alleged theft surfaced, Dwivedi said no formal complaint had reached him directly. However, he maintained that immediate action was initiated as soon as the issue came to the committee’s notice.

"Regardless of where the irregularities took place or who brought up this sensitive issue, it is our moral responsibility to restore the faith and trust of the people in these sacred temples of Sanatan Dharma. As a result, we took this matter seriously and did not show any laxity. The accused was promptly brought under investigation," he said.

Dwivedi also credited the installation of high-definition CCTV cameras for helping investigators gather evidence quickly.