Exclusive | Badrinath Temple Theft Case: BKTC Chairman Breaks Silence, Says Accused Was Not His Appointee
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said strict action was taken immediately after the alleged theft surfaced and rejected allegations linking him to the accused employee.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Dehradun: Days after the arrest of a Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee in the alleged theft of temple offerings at Badrinath Dham, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi rejected allegations linking him to the accused and described the controversy as politically motivated.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dwivedi rejected opposition allegations, defended the committee’s handling of the case and detailed the steps taken following the alleged theft. He also highlighted reforms introduced during his tenure, including enhanced surveillance and digitisation, while accusing political rivals of attempting to malign the temple committee.
Dwivedi said the allegations that the arrested employee, Pramod Nautiyal, was his personal secretary are “completely false”. He claimed the post was a sanctioned BKTC position and that Nautiyal had been appointed during the tenure of former BKTC chairman and current Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.
Responding to allegations that he had deputed Nautiyal to Badrinath, Dwivedi said employee deployment during the Char Dham Yatra follows an established roster prepared by the committee’s Chief Executive Officer and not by the chairman.
“I neither appoint employees nor decide their postings. The Temple Committee has been following this process for many years. As the Char Dham Yatra approaches, a roster is prepared for every employee, regardless of their position," he said.
On claims that social organisation Bhairav Sena had alerted authorities before the alleged theft surfaced, Dwivedi said no formal complaint had reached him directly. However, he maintained that immediate action was initiated as soon as the issue came to the committee’s notice.
"Regardless of where the irregularities took place or who brought up this sensitive issue, it is our moral responsibility to restore the faith and trust of the people in these sacred temples of Sanatan Dharma. As a result, we took this matter seriously and did not show any laxity. The accused was promptly brought under investigation," he said.
Dwivedi also credited the installation of high-definition CCTV cameras for helping investigators gather evidence quickly.
"The prompt action in this case can be attributed in part to the recent installation of new, modern, high-definition CCTV cameras at all locations, which was carried out under his direction. Instead of acknowledging his efforts to enhance the system, the opposition is currently focused on discrediting him by spreading misleading information," Dwivedi said.
Speaking about reforms undertaken during his tenure, the BKTC chairman said the committee had focused on improving pilgrimage management, strengthening security and expanding digital systems to ensure greater transparency.
“Our priority is to make the Char Dham pilgrimage smoother and safer for devotees. Our top priority is to ensure that devotees from all over the country and the world enjoy the Char Dham Yatra. They should experience the same feelings that bring them here," the BKTC Chairman said.
Referring to criticism over recurring controversies surrounding the temple committee, Dwivedi said inquiries under his tenure had resulted in action and insisted that no one would be spared if found guilty.
He emphasised that this administration is not like the previous Congress government, where many cases were ignored. He stated that during his tenure, investigations have started to show results. "Moving forward, any new cases will not be delayed but will be pursued to their logical conclusion. Immediate action has already been taken on all cases that have come to light during my tenure, and this will continue. No one, including senior officials or politicians, will be spared for any irregularities," he added.
The case pertains to alleged irregularities during the counting of offerings at Badrinath Temple on July 2. Pramod Nautiyal was suspended after preliminary findings, and an FIR was registered before the SIT launched its investigation. He was arrested in Dehradun on July 12 after CCTV footage allegedly showed him removing cash and valuables from the temple premises. A court later remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, while the probe remains underway.
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