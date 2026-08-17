ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Outgoing Social Media In-Charge Amit Malviya Congratulates His Successor, Other New Office Bearers

New Delhi: BJP's outgoing social media in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday congratulated the newly appointed office bearers of the party. He said the appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country.

"I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP’s Social Media Department, and the co-conveners Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji," he said in a post on his X handle.

Malviya said he had the privilege of working closely with new office bearers over the last decade. "I am confident that under their leadership, the BJP’s digital communication will achieve newer milestones and continue to shape India’s public discourse with conviction, creativity and clarity," he said.

Malviya, in his post stated, "A BIG THANK YOU to the BJP’s massive support base on social media, a community brimming with commitment, energy and ideas. This family has stayed together through thick and thin and played a decisive role in reshaping India’s public discourse. You have been an incredible source of strength to me personally and to the cause. Over my eleven years at the helm, I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with many of you, and those interactions will always remain special".