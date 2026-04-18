ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Low-Profile Kashipur School Teacher Has Turned Politics Into Public Service

Purulia: Kamalakanta Hansda, the BJP candidate contesting the upcoming election in West Bengal from the Kashipur Assembly constituency in Purulia, is a man with a difference. He won from Kashipur on a BJP ticket in 2021. Yet, having served as an MLA for the past five years, there is no visible change in the simple mannered, low profile lifestyle of the candidate.

There is no unnecessary crowd of hangers-on milling about outside Kamalakanta's house. He lives just like any other ordinary citizen, watering his garden in the morning and tending to his flowering plants. Much like a family from the lower-middle class, he still heads out for his election campaign surviving on a humble diet of maar-bhaat (rice with its starch/water), leafy greens, and boiled potatoes.

Kamalakanta Hansda is a permanent resident of the Subhashnagar area within the Beko Gram Panchayat of the Kashipur Block in Purulia. Although he hails from a marginalized, low-income tribal family, he was an exceptionally bright student. He holds a MA and BEd in Bengali. Currently, he serves as a Bengali teacher at Madhutati High School in the Raghunathpur-I Block of Purulia. He has been dedicated to the teaching profession for the past three decades.

Amid his election campaigning, Hansda spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat. Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat: You come from a tribal background and you are dedicated to the teaching profession. Through your efforts, countless underprivileged students have received education. Given this background, what prompted you to enter the field of politics?

Kamalakanta Hansda: The core ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is to work for the nation. I entered politics with the sole objective of dedicating myself to the service of this country. I served as an MLA for the past five years, yet not a single person can claim that I accepted even five rupees from anyone. I am striving to prove that politics can, in fact, be conducted with integrity.

ETV Bharat: You are a man from the village. You continue to lead a simple, unpretentious life. As an MLA over the last five years, how much progress could you achieve regarding rural development?

Kamalakanta Hansda: Look, MLAs are allocated a relatively meagre amount of funds, whereas the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishads receive significantly larger sums. With such limited funds, it is simply not possible to undertake massive developmental projects. I have been able to secure numerous benefits for the Kashipur and Adra regions through various central government schemes from the Railways to other diverse fields. The local people have been the ultimate beneficiaries of these initiatives.

ETV Bharat: You are up against the influential Belthariya family of Kashipur in this electoral contest. The father was a Trinamool MLA in the past, and now the son is the candidate. They have held key positions within the Trinamool party at the district level. How tough do you anticipate this battle will be for you?