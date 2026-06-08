BJP’s Kashmir Leader Evicted From Maharashtra Hotel, NC Calls It 'Politics Of Hatred'
BJP’s Kashmir media incharge alleges eviction from Maharashtra hotel due to Kashmiri identity, prompting strong reaction from National Conference.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Srinagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary from Jammu and Kashmir, Sajid Yousuf Shah, has alleged that he was denied accommodation at Maharashtra because of his "Kashmiri identity”. The action has drawn sharp reaction from ruling National Conference (NC) in the Union Territory.
Shah, who is BJP’s media incharge said that he was evicted from a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city after checking in at the facility.
“After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” he said and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He, however, described the owner of the hotel as “courteous” and “candid” who admitted that the decision was unfair and hurtful. “But (he) said he was following instructions. I appreciated his honesty and left without any confrontation,” added Shah.
Today, I experienced something that left me deeply saddened.— Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) June 6, 2026
After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (After an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity.
The owner was courteous & candid. He acknowledged that the…
“I am not sharing this to seek sympathy or assign blame. I share it because such moments remind us that while laws can unite a nation, trust and understanding take longer to build,” he said.
According to the BJP leader, Kashmiris have worked for decades to strengthen the bonds between Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India. “Most Indians have welcomed us with warmth and respect. Yet incidents like this show that stereotypes and apprehensions persist,” Shah said, adding that his “faith in India and its people remains unshaken”.
“I hope we continue moving toward a future where no citizen is judged by their region, faith, or identity, but by their character and conduct,” he said.
National Conference, however, took a jibe at the BJP over the incident saying they are “getting a taste of their own medicine”
“The politics of hatred that the BJP propagates across the country has now come back to haunt one of its own,” said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.
He said that BJP’s Shah was “nurtured and raised within the RSS ecosystem in Kashmir facing the heat of BJPs anti Muslim programme.
“For them, being a Muslim was reason enough to cast him aside. No amount of loyalty or bootlicking can shield a Muslim from being judged by the same yardstick,” he said and added, “This should be a wake-up call for those Muslims who are with BJP. The message is clear: when it comes to Muslims, acceptance is conditional. It's time to open your eyes.”
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