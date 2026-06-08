ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP’s Kashmir Leader Evicted From Maharashtra Hotel, NC Calls It 'Politics Of Hatred'

Srinagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary from Jammu and Kashmir, Sajid Yousuf Shah, has alleged that he was denied accommodation at Maharashtra because of his "Kashmiri identity”. The action has drawn sharp reaction from ruling National Conference (NC) in the Union Territory.

Shah, who is BJP’s media incharge said that he was evicted from a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city after checking in at the facility.

“After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity,” he said and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He, however, described the owner of the hotel as “courteous” and “candid” who admitted that the decision was unfair and hurtful. “But (he) said he was following instructions. I appreciated his honesty and left without any confrontation,” added Shah.

“I am not sharing this to seek sympathy or assign blame. I share it because such moments remind us that while laws can unite a nation, trust and understanding take longer to build,” he said.