ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Assam First List Includes CM Sarma, Congress Defector Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi & Guwahati: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies, to be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The party announced nominees for 88 constituencies across the state, after the list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by the party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Assam chief Dilip Saikia.

The list includes several important names, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will fight from his pocket borough of Jalukbari, as well as senior minister Chandramohan Patowary from Tihu, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog from her existing seat, Golaghat. Other top names include minister Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh, as well as Hitendra Nath Goswami from his existing seat, Jorhat, against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Among defectors from the Congress, BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, who resigned from his Nagaon Lok Sabha seat and joined the party on Wednesday; while former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship some weeks ago, will contest from Bihpuria, which he had lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections.