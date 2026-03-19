BJP's Assam First List Includes CM Sarma, Congress Defector Pradyut Bordoloi
The list reflects experience and novelty, with the party aiming to consolidate its electoral base across regions, as Pradyut's son withdraws Congress nomination.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi & Guwahati: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies, to be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The party announced nominees for 88 constituencies across the state, after the list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by the party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Assam chief Dilip Saikia.
The list includes several important names, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will fight from his pocket borough of Jalukbari, as well as senior minister Chandramohan Patowary from Tihu, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog from her existing seat, Golaghat. Other top names include minister Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh, as well as Hitendra Nath Goswami from his existing seat, Jorhat, against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
Among defectors from the Congress, BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, who resigned from his Nagaon Lok Sabha seat and joined the party on Wednesday; while former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship some weeks ago, will contest from Bihpuria, which he had lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections.
In key urban seats, the BJP has nominated Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from New Guwahati and Vijay Kumar Gupta from Guwahati Central. Among other important seats, the party has fielded Bhaskar Sharma from Margherita, Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh and Suren Phukan from Digboi in its strongholds in Upper Assam. Notably, Prateek Bordoloi withdrew his candidacy on a Congress ticket from Margherita, after his father, Pradyut Bordoloi, defected to the BJP.
In Central and Lower Assam, the party has fielded Jitu Goswami from Barhampur and Rupak Sarmah from Nagaon-Batadraba. It has also nominated several candidates in tribal and reserved constituencies, indicating its continued outreach to indigenous communities. Among others, Madhavi Das has been fielded from Birsing-Jarua, Jyotsana Kalita from Chamaria and Nilima Devi from Mangaldai.
The first list reflects a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, with the party aiming to consolidate its electoral base across regions. (with agency inputs)