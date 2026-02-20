ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Detain BJP Yuva Morcha Members For Flash Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's Residence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday detained members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha for staging a protest outside the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, following the demonstrations by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to police officials, several BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained as they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "shaming India".

"Rahul Gandhi Murdabad," the BJP Yuva Morcha activists said while holding a banner with the photograph of the Congress leader that read, "Shames India".

Addressing the protest over the Youth Congress demonstration, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said, "The way Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party tarnished India's reputation by storming the AI Summit. Rahul Gandhi continues to try to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. Traitor Rahul Gandhi."

Another BJP Yuva Morcha member said, "This shows their ideology against the country. If you want to protest, protest the policies. They have protested against their own country."