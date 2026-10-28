BJP Wins Big, Disappointment For Congress In MLC Elections; PM Modi Takes On Opposition Over Use Of Ballot Papers
Congress failed to win any of the four states in Karnataka where it has its government. Similar situation prevailed in the three other states.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The BJP won big even as Congress suffered a setback in the biennial Legislative Council elections held across four states even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the grand old party for its performance in the elections which held with ballot papers.
Congress failed to win any of the four seats in Karnataka, where the Opposition JD(S) wrested one constituency from the ruling party and the BJP retained three. The JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress, while the BJP won the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, defeating Congress candidates.
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra described the NDA's victory as a rejection of the Congress government and a pointer to the 2028 Assembly polls.
The Congress also suffered a setback in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti MLC dominated in three constituencies, while the Opposition NCP (SP) led in two.
MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won? 🧐— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026
The Election Commission officially announced the results of two seats in a press release. As per the release, BJP's Kaustubh Gawde was declared the winner in the Pune Graduate constituency while Shiv Sena's Kiran Sarnaik was officially declared the winner in the Amravati Teachers' Division. The counting of votes is underway in the other three seats.
In Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party opened its account with Suresh Prasad Rai defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency. BJP's Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers' constituency on Tuesday, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Kumar Jha. Similarly, JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar defeated the RJD candidate in the Patna Graduates' constituency.
In the Patna Teachers' constituency, sitting BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav lost to RJD's Sanjiv Kumar, while sitting MLC Afaq Ahmed was defeated by Independent candidate Rahul Raj in the Saran Teachers' constituency, sources said.
If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, let him prove his confidence in the BJP’s electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric. 1. Commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper going forward. 2. Suspend SIR and restore the 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from the electoral rolls. 3. Terminate Gyanesh Gupta. 4. Repeal the law that gives life long immunity to Gyanesh Gupta. Until Modi acts on these demands, his claims are nothing but hogwash - hollow words no one can take seriously.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 28, 2026
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won five of the 11 Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured three, with counting continuing in the remaining constituencies. Samajwadi Party's Mansingh Yadav won the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency, while BJP's Manvendra Pratap Singh (Guruji) won the Agra Graduates' seat.
The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency, where Hari Singh Dhillon defeated SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes. The party also won the Lucknow Teachers' seat, with Umesh Dwivedi defeating SP's Sushil Kumar by 6,992 votes.
The BJP won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut. In the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency, BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi defeated Rajiv Yadav.
The SP won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency through Lal Bihari Yadav and the Agra-Aligarh Teachers' constituency, where Akash Agrawal defeated BJP nominee Hari Kishore Tiwari.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress for its debacle in the polls despite the use of paper ballots – a key demand of the Opposition parties. In a post on X, he wrote, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"
कर्नाटक, महाराष्ट्र, बिहार एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के MLC चुनावों में बैलेट पेपर पर भी कांग्रेस का स्कोर 0! जनता बार-बार कांग्रेस की अराजकतावादी राजनीति को सिरे से नकार रही है। EVM हो या बैलेट, जनता का विश्वास और आशीर्वाद सिर्फ आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के साथ है।— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) October 28, 2026
BJP National President Nitin Nabin too took a jibe at Congress and in a post said, :Congress's score on ballot papers too is 0 in the MLC elections of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh! The public is repeatedly rejecting Congress's anarchistic politics outright. Be it EVM or ballot, the public's trust and blessings are only with the honorable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji".
Congress' Pawan Khera hit back at the Prime Minister and in a post on X wrote, "If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, let him prove his confidence in the BJP’s electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric".
Khera made four demands, "1. Commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper going forward. 2. Suspend SIR and restore the 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from the electoral rolls. 3. Terminate Gyanesh Gupta. 4. Repeal the law that gives life long immunity to Gyanesh Gupta. Until Modi acts on these demands, his claims are nothing but hogwash - hollow words no one can take seriously".
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