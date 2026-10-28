ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Wins Big, Disappointment For Congress In MLC Elections; PM Modi Takes On Opposition Over Use Of Ballot Papers

Hyderabad: The BJP won big even as Congress suffered a setback in the biennial Legislative Council elections held across four states even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the grand old party for its performance in the elections which held with ballot papers.

Congress failed to win any of the four seats in Karnataka, where the Opposition JD(S) wrested one constituency from the ruling party and the BJP retained three. The JD(S) wrested the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress, while the BJP won the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, defeating Congress candidates.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra described the NDA's victory as a rejection of the Congress government and a pointer to the 2028 Assembly polls.

The Congress also suffered a setback in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti MLC dominated in three constituencies, while the Opposition NCP (SP) led in two.

The Election Commission officially announced the results of two seats in a press release. As per the release, BJP's Kaustubh Gawde was declared the winner in the Pune Graduate constituency while Shiv Sena's Kiran Sarnaik was officially declared the winner in the Amravati Teachers' Division. The counting of votes is underway in the other three seats.

In Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party opened its account with Suresh Prasad Rai defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency. BJP's Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers' constituency on Tuesday, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Kumar Jha. Similarly, JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar defeated the RJD candidate in the Patna Graduates' constituency.

In the Patna Teachers' constituency, sitting BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav lost to RJD's Sanjiv Kumar, while sitting MLC Afaq Ahmed was defeated by Independent candidate Rahul Raj in the Saran Teachers' constituency, sources said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won five of the 11 Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured three, with counting continuing in the remaining constituencies. Samajwadi Party's Mansingh Yadav won the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency, while BJP's Manvendra Pratap Singh (Guruji) won the Agra Graduates' seat.

The BJP retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency, where Hari Singh Dhillon defeated SP nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes. The party also won the Lucknow Teachers' seat, with Umesh Dwivedi defeating SP's Sushil Kumar by 6,992 votes.