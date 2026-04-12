ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Wants To Carry Out Delimitation Exercise To Trifurcate Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wants to carry out a delimitation exercise to trifurcate the state. She also alleged that parts of West Bengal could be merged with Bihar or Odisha, and it would result in hardships for the Bengalis living in those areas.

Addressing poll rallies at Chhatna and Onda in Bankura district and Khandagosh in Purba Bardhaman, Banerjee said, "The BJP is planning to bring in a delimitation bill to divide West Bengal into three parts. It may merge parts of West Bengal with Bihar or Odisha, and torture Bengalis there." She alleged that the BJP has struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the Trinamool Congress from power in the state.

Banerjee made the apparent reference to a viral video of Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was purportedly heard saying that he was in close touch with BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, to unseat Banerjee from power and that he received Rs 200 crore as an advance payment of a Rs 1,000-crore deal to split minority votes to defeat the TMC.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The TMC has demanded a probe into the matter, while the BJP and AJUP have called the video AI-generated. "They (BJP) have struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the TMC from power in West Bengal," the party supremo said.

Banerjee also alleged that central forces deployed in the state for the upcoming polls were "disrespecting" women in the name of conducting searches. The CM also claimed that she was denied permission to hold a rally despite the venue being available, while quick clearance was given for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting.