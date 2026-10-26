ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP Wants Kashmiris To Speak Only About Statehood, And They Achieved It Through Omar Government': MP Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi at his Budgam residence ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 9 Min Read

Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has accused Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of helping the BJP by abandoning the cause of Article 370 and instead seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehdi, who won the Lok Sabha seat as a National Conference candidate, has rebelled against his party, accusing it of retreating from the fight against the BJP out of fear that New Delhi might topple their government.

In an interview with ETV Bharat at his Budgam residence, Mehdi compared the NC’s retreat from fighting the BJP with the range of protests organised by farmers to students and the ongoing protests against the BJP-led Centre. "Everyone from students to activists to minorities to political parties to farmers fought against the BJP. Today they are protesting, fighting against the excesses of the BJP. But the party which faced the onslaught in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference, is missing from the fight against the BJP. One needs to ask them the reason for it," said Mehdi, who will resign from the party and the Parliament on November 3. The day also marks the 26th death anniversary of his father, an influential Shia and Congress leader, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was assassinated in an IED blast in 2000. Excerpts from the interview: ETV Bharat: You have said you will break chains on November 3. What does that date signify for you? Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: That day my father was assassinated. It is his 26th anniversary. The day is symbolically and emotionally very important to me. It serves as a moral compass for my politics. It reminds me of the legacy and the efforts that my father gave for the people of this Valley and the legacy he left behind: the legacy of principles, values and character. It is a very important day for me.

I decided to resign on that day because I wanted to make use of these couple of months to discharge my duty, disperse some funds that were with me for this year. ETB: Have you written the resignation letter you want to send to the party or the Parliament?

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: My resignation is ready. I will send the resignation to the party president and the Speaker of the Parliament. ETB: You have been focusing on issues beyond your political constituency. You represented the issues of Muslims in other parts of the country. Do you see it as a wise decision to resign at this stage? Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: No, it is not a decision that came out of nowhere. This decision was forced by my party, which created confusion. The party did not want to fight for the struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and constitutional rights that we committed to the people before the 2024 legislative assembly election. But soon after getting elected, the Omar Abdullah government diluted its stand and deviated from its promises. When I pushed for course correction, the party felt that I was an irritant and kept speaking against me, casting aspersions and creating confusion.

On one hand, I was fighting against the BJP regime in New Delhi for the restoration of our dignity. On the other hand, the party was fighting against me because I was fighting against the BJP. So, they created confusion.

The party president asked me to resign, and he said if I think that Article 370 can be restored, I get it restored and resign from the party. The statement was the final nail in the coffin. ETB: What is at stake for the National Conference that they oppose you? Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: Maybe the chair and maybe the power that the party is holding at the moment. These questions need to be put to them, and they need to be asked why their stance changed post-election.

It may be out of fear of the BJP or out of fear that their government may be toppled. But one thing is clear: they do not want to challenge the BJP. They do not want to fight the BJP, and it is ironic at a time when the entire country is almost fighting against the BJP.

National Conference is missing from the fight. The primary party which got affected was the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the National Conference claimed to represent the aspirations of the people. It should have been on the frontline fighting against the BJP, but you see everyone from students to activists to minorities to political parties to farmers; everyone fought against the BJP, and today as well they are protesting, fighting against the excesses of the BJP. But only NC is missing from the fight against the BJP.