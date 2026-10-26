'BJP Wants Kashmiris To Speak Only About Statehood, And They Achieved It Through Omar Government': MP Ruhullah Mehdi
Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi says he will resign from his party, the National Conference, and the Parliament on November 3
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has accused Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of helping the BJP by abandoning the cause of Article 370 and instead seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehdi, who won the Lok Sabha seat as a National Conference candidate, has rebelled against his party, accusing it of retreating from the fight against the BJP out of fear that New Delhi might topple their government.
In an interview with ETV Bharat at his Budgam residence, Mehdi compared the NC’s retreat from fighting the BJP with the range of protests organised by farmers to students and the ongoing protests against the BJP-led Centre.
"Everyone from students to activists to minorities to political parties to farmers fought against the BJP. Today they are protesting, fighting against the excesses of the BJP. But the party which faced the onslaught in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference, is missing from the fight against the BJP. One needs to ask them the reason for it," said Mehdi, who will resign from the party and the Parliament on November 3.
The day also marks the 26th death anniversary of his father, an influential Shia and Congress leader, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was assassinated in an IED blast in 2000.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat: You have said you will break chains on November 3. What does that date signify for you?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: That day my father was assassinated. It is his 26th anniversary. The day is symbolically and emotionally very important to me. It serves as a moral compass for my politics. It reminds me of the legacy and the efforts that my father gave for the people of this Valley and the legacy he left behind: the legacy of principles, values and character. It is a very important day for me.
I decided to resign on that day because I wanted to make use of these couple of months to discharge my duty, disperse some funds that were with me for this year.
ETB: Have you written the resignation letter you want to send to the party or the Parliament?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: My resignation is ready. I will send the resignation to the party president and the Speaker of the Parliament.
ETB: You have been focusing on issues beyond your political constituency. You represented the issues of Muslims in other parts of the country. Do you see it as a wise decision to resign at this stage?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: No, it is not a decision that came out of nowhere. This decision was forced by my party, which created confusion. The party did not want to fight for the struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and constitutional rights that we committed to the people before the 2024 legislative assembly election. But soon after getting elected, the Omar Abdullah government diluted its stand and deviated from its promises. When I pushed for course correction, the party felt that I was an irritant and kept speaking against me, casting aspersions and creating confusion.
On one hand, I was fighting against the BJP regime in New Delhi for the restoration of our dignity. On the other hand, the party was fighting against me because I was fighting against the BJP. So, they created confusion.
The party president asked me to resign, and he said if I think that Article 370 can be restored, I get it restored and resign from the party. The statement was the final nail in the coffin.
ETB: What is at stake for the National Conference that they oppose you?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: Maybe the chair and maybe the power that the party is holding at the moment. These questions need to be put to them, and they need to be asked why their stance changed post-election.
It may be out of fear of the BJP or out of fear that their government may be toppled. But one thing is clear: they do not want to challenge the BJP. They do not want to fight the BJP, and it is ironic at a time when the entire country is almost fighting against the BJP.
National Conference is missing from the fight. The primary party which got affected was the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the National Conference claimed to represent the aspirations of the people. It should have been on the frontline fighting against the BJP, but you see everyone from students to activists to minorities to political parties to farmers; everyone fought against the BJP, and today as well they are protesting, fighting against the excesses of the BJP. But only NC is missing from the fight against the BJP.
ETB: How do you want the National Conference to fight against the BJP?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: They lack political will. NC should have used the Chief Minister and the Legislative Assembly to challenge the status quo, the August 5, 2019 decisions and reach out to the rest of the country and bring representatives from different governments. We don't have BJP governments everywhere. We could have invited them to Jammu and Kashmir and organised interactions between them and people. We could have tried lobbying in the rest of the country. But those efforts are missing.
Instead of challenging the status quo, the National Conference and the Chief Minister legitimised and normalised the status quo by degrading the aspiration from autonomy to whatever was left on August 5, 2019, to now seeking restoration of statehood only.
ETB: Recently, the J&K Assembly passed a resolution on statehood that mentioned the Autonomy Resolution of 2000 passed by the NC. In the current situation, what do you think Omar Abdullah could have done more on this?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: Though they mentioned autonomy, what was the resolution seeking? If the National Conference believed in autonomy, they should not have diluted it with another resolution seeking a status which is below autonomy. They diluted the earlier resolutions with another resolution seeking the restoration of statehood. If there was any confusion left, it was cleared by the Chief Minister himself when he came out after that Assembly. Omar said the resolution is only about statehood, and we are not seeking restoration of autonomy through it.
He cleared up the confusion that he doesn't want to fight for the autonomy of the state, and the mention of earlier resolutions was just for reference. He himself diluted the cause.
The Chief Minister himself diluted the fight and normalised the status quo, and that is how BJP wants us to see it. That's how BJP wants us to behave. They want the people of J&K to speak about statehood only, and that's what BJP has achieved through Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his government.
ETB: You have been critical of the National Conference while being within the party. Now, you want to leave the party. So, what is it that you could accomplish outside the party that you could not do within the party?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: It is a matter of clarity, conviction and principles. I cannot continue with a party which has deviated and is going in the opposite direction, backtracking from its commitments and betraying the people. I cannot continue with the path of betrayal.
ETB: At National Conference’s Working Committee meeting, which is the highest decision-making forum of the party, Farooq Abdullah did not want any action against you. But what actually changed all these months? Has Aga Ruhullah disappointed the NC that Farooq wants you to quit?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: My political stance was too heavy for the National Conference. The president may have been facing pressure within the family, and it must have been unbearable for him. That's why he asked for resignation. But the party’s functioning does not appreciate accountability or transparency.
ETB: Did NC try to reach out to you for reconciliation?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: There was no outreach since I announced my resignation.
ETB: Now you intend to leave the party. Where do you want to go politically? Have you considered examples of, like J&K Congress President Tariq Karra, who resigned on much stronger issues like civilian killings in 2016 from the PDP? Are there viable political opportunities, or are you following the same trajectory?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: Tariq Karra resigned and started his journey again. I don't see why this example is being or must be quoted. He resigned for certain reasons and decided to reshape his politics on certain ideas.
He went to his people again and got elected. My thing is different. I appreciate his resignation at the same time. I want to take the idea of transparency and politics based on principles to the people. It is not about me.
I don't want myself to be resettled or a safer future for myself, whether I will be elected as an MP or no as an MLA or not. It is not about me. My idea is different.
I want to reshape the idea of politics in this place. The damage we have seen throughout history is because of the lack of character in politics and the way politics itself is perceived.
Now, we must realise that politics needs character, principle and conviction. I want to take this idea to the people and gather people around this idea so that well-meaning people, with conviction and who believe in principles, gather around this idea. Then we force this society to generate politicians with character and principles.
If potential political force based on principles and character is generated, it will help the state. That will help to change the shape of the course of the people. That may help to reverse and regain what we lost.
ETB: In other words, you are saying that you are going to float a political party, where you are going to take people who believe in principles or moral politics?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: I will reach out to people and will identify people to shape an ideology and course for ourselves. Accordingly, with time, we will decide what shape it takes, whether that takes the form of a political organisation or not.
But before forming a political organisation, there is a need for the people to have some political conviction and character.
ETB: Since your image has grown beyond the constituency of Kashmir, do you want to take people from other parts of the country along?
Aga Ruhullah Mehdi: My immediate concern is the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
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