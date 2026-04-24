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BJP Using Raghav Chadha As 'Tool' To Split Party: AAP Punjab

Chandigarh: Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a split by using former senior leader Raghav Chadha as a 'tool'. BJP hit back, saying that the allegations are baseless.

AAP Punjab's chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu, addressing a news conference, alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, through Raghav Chadha, is attempting to break AAP MPs so that it weakens the Arvind Kejriwal outfit's strength and reduces its voice in the parliament. Pannu said that AAP lawmakers remain firmly united.

"Our party has reports that Amit Shah has told Raghav Chadha that if he breaks seven MPs, then he will be made a Minister," Pannu alleged. He added that through the central agencies like ED, they (BJP) want to terrorise and put pressure on our MPs, but they will not succeed.

The AAP had recently replaced Chadha with MP Ashok Mittal for the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. After Chadha claimed that he had been "silenced, not defeated", the AAP accused him of shying away from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also slammed Chadha and said he believes he is "compromised".

Pannu said, "Ever since AAP came to power, regular attempts have been made to break it -- be it through attempts to 'buy' our MLAs, use threats...but they remained firm as they had joined the party under a mission".

"Wherever polls are near, the BJP government uses agencies like ED, CBI to target political opponents", he alleged.