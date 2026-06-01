ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Upbeat In Himachal Pradesh After Winning Three Of Four Municipal Corporations

A candidate celebrates with supporters amid the declaration of results of the Panchayati Raj elections, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp in Himachal Pradesh is upbeat after the party’s success in the recently held urban local body elections in the state. The party managed to win three of the four Municipal Corporations that went to the polls, securing victories in Mandi, Solan and Dharamshala, while the Congress could manage a win only in Palampur.

These elections were dubbed as the semi-finals ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held towards the end of 2027.

BJP’s National Vice President and Himachal Pradesh Regional In-Charge, Saudan Singh, has described these results as historic. Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state unit chief Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, Mandi MLA Anil Sharma and the party leader in Solan Dr. Rajesh Kashyap have described these results as a public rejection of the current government's policies.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, while the wins in Dharamshala and Solan were no less impressive. Only the Palampur Municipal Corporation poll results saved the day for the Congress. The overall results are a disappointment for the Congress government under Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The BJP won 37 out of 63 wards in the four municipal corporations, while elections were not held in one ward. Its victory percentage was slightly less than 60%.

In Mandi Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 12 of 14 seats, while one ward each went to an independent and the Congress. In Dharamshala, 11 of the 17 wards went in favour of the saffron party. In Solan, the BJP won 10 of the 17 seats.

In Palampur Municipal Corporation, it could manage to win in four of the 17 wards while the Congress romped home in 11 wards.