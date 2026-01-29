ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Unwilling To Alter Seat Sharing Framework With AGP In Assam

By Prasanta Kumar Baruah

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is unlikely to make any ‘special compromise’ to its decade old ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with regards to seat sharing ahead of the Assam assembly polls that are due soon. The AGP cadres have been seeking a greater share in the number of seats to be contested as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The two parties have been in alliance for the last one decade The other NDA constituents in the state include the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party (Liberal) (UPPL). It needs to be mentioned that the AGP had ruled the state on its own after winning the polls in 1985 and 1986 under Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s leadership. But in the last decade it has played second fiddle to the BJP which has transformed into a giant force.

In the run up to the poll battle, there has been a strong call from the AGP’s grassroot workers seeking more seats to contest as they believe that this is the right time to revive the prominence and stature of Ambari (AGP headquarters). They have mounted pressure on its leadership to bargain for contesting more seats.

But the BJP under the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not likely to concede to the AGP demands as the party rides high on the recent success in Bihar elections. The Vajpayee Bhawan (BJP headquarters) is in favour of maintaining the 2021 seat sharing arrangements.

Sarma has made the BJP’s position clear saying that the party will not make any ‘special compromise’ to accommodate its long-time ally.

“We may not field candidates in a few seats to help the AGP. Beyond that, if the AGP chooses to contest all 126 constituencies, we have no objection,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Assam at a time when intense negotiations are underway within the NDA over the seat sharing for the 2026 polls. Sarma made it clear that the AGP will not be allotted more seats than earlier despite the regional party seeking 40 to 50 constituencies this time.

On Wednesday, he emphasised that the existing balance among NDA partners would remain intact.

“The strength of the BJP or the AGP will not increase or decrease. Everyone will stay where they are. If someone’s strength has to increase, another’s has to reduce. So the AGP will remain where it is, the BJP where it is, the BPF where it is. If possible, we will try to find some space for the UPPL. Otherwise, there is no problem,” he said.

He added that while the constituency names may change due to delimitation, the overall number of the AGP seats to be contested would largely remain the same. “Seat names may change, but I don’t see much change in the numbers,” he pointed out.