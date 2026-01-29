BJP Unwilling To Alter Seat Sharing Framework With AGP In Assam
The AGP cadres have been seeking a greater share in the number of seats to be contested as a part of the National Democratic Alliance.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:25 PM IST
By Prasanta Kumar Baruah
Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is unlikely to make any ‘special compromise’ to its decade old ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with regards to seat sharing ahead of the Assam assembly polls that are due soon. The AGP cadres have been seeking a greater share in the number of seats to be contested as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The two parties have been in alliance for the last one decade The other NDA constituents in the state include the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party (Liberal) (UPPL). It needs to be mentioned that the AGP had ruled the state on its own after winning the polls in 1985 and 1986 under Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s leadership. But in the last decade it has played second fiddle to the BJP which has transformed into a giant force.
In the run up to the poll battle, there has been a strong call from the AGP’s grassroot workers seeking more seats to contest as they believe that this is the right time to revive the prominence and stature of Ambari (AGP headquarters). They have mounted pressure on its leadership to bargain for contesting more seats.
But the BJP under the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not likely to concede to the AGP demands as the party rides high on the recent success in Bihar elections. The Vajpayee Bhawan (BJP headquarters) is in favour of maintaining the 2021 seat sharing arrangements.
Sarma has made the BJP’s position clear saying that the party will not make any ‘special compromise’ to accommodate its long-time ally.
“We may not field candidates in a few seats to help the AGP. Beyond that, if the AGP chooses to contest all 126 constituencies, we have no objection,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Assam at a time when intense negotiations are underway within the NDA over the seat sharing for the 2026 polls. Sarma made it clear that the AGP will not be allotted more seats than earlier despite the regional party seeking 40 to 50 constituencies this time.
On Wednesday, he emphasised that the existing balance among NDA partners would remain intact.
“The strength of the BJP or the AGP will not increase or decrease. Everyone will stay where they are. If someone’s strength has to increase, another’s has to reduce. So the AGP will remain where it is, the BJP where it is, the BPF where it is. If possible, we will try to find some space for the UPPL. Otherwise, there is no problem,” he said.
He added that while the constituency names may change due to delimitation, the overall number of the AGP seats to be contested would largely remain the same. “Seat names may change, but I don’t see much change in the numbers,” he pointed out.
“We have told the AGP the same thing Akhil Gogoi tells the Congress. If there is pressure within the party- even Atul Bora (AGP leader) may face pressure- you can field candidates wherever you like. We have kept it open,” he said.
The Chief Minister reiterated that, as in the previous elections, the BJP would leave only a limited number of seats for AGP as part of the alliance. In the remaining constituencies, the two parties may engage in what he described as ‘friendly contests’.
“Even if the AGP wins those seats, their MLAs will support us,” Sarma added while making it clear that the BJP will not give up any of the four Assembly seats in Guwahati city.
Commenting on the AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita’s reported interest in contesting from Central Guwahati, Sarma said, “Let him contest—whether from Jalukbari or Central Guwahati. We will also contest. Whoever wins, wins.”
“We will not stop the AGP from contesting. Whether the BJP should not contest a particular seat will be decided through discussion. In terms of numbers, it will be one or two seats more at the best,” he added.
Explaining the BJP’s approach, Sarma said the idea is to prevent the NDA votes from drifting to the opposition. He said that forcing seat sharing arrangements without grassroots acceptance often backfires.
“My experience says that if alliances are forced and there is no support at the grassroots, the supporters of the party denied a ticket end up voting for the Congress,” he said.
He recalled that the BJP and the AGP had friendly contests in four to five seats in both the 2016 and 2021 elections and said that such an approach works better than rigid seat adjustments.
Sarma has already announced that the NDA will finalise its seat sharing by February 15. As talks reach a crucial stage, signs of internal dissent have emerged within the AGP over the number of seats to be contested. The party, led by Atul Bora, is seeking 35 to 40 seats which is around 10 more than in 2021. However, the BJP’s stance suggests that such a demand is unlikely to be met.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AGP was allotted 25 seats under the alliance and it contested four more in friendly contests with the BJP. It won nine.Against the backdrop of the forthcoming poll arithmetic, Sarma’s statements make it clear that while the BJP is open to flexibility in contests, it is not prepared to significantly alter the existing seat sharing framework with its regional ally.