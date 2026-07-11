ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP To Win Bankipur Seat After July 30 Bypoll, Enjoys Support Of All NDA Allies: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: NDA ally and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP would retain the Bankipur seat in Bihar, where the party had to bring in a fresh candidate after its original nominee pulled out of the race for the July 30 bypoll.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief also asserted that Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who is contesting from the seat, would face defeat.

Paswan's remarks came a day after BJP nominee Abhishek Kumar Sinha suddenly pulled out of the byelection, citing family reasons, and the saffron party named its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate in his place. The move has triggered speculation that negative inputs about Sinha may have been the reason behind the sudden turn of events.

When asked about it, Paswan said, "Various kinds of questions are being floated in the media with regard to the BJP candidate (Abhishek Kumar Sinha) even though he has clarified his position."

"I would only say that it would be the BJP candidate whom the people of Bankipur will elect in the upcoming bypoll. We, all five constituents of the NDA (in Bihar), will support him," he added.