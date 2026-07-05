ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Three-Pronged Strategy -'Vote Chori', Seat Chori, Chanda Chori: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-RSS over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying it is a "scam" perpetrated by their ecosystem on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are "totally silent".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP has a three-pronged strategy - "'vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori". He also lashed out at the RSS, saying its statement on the issue was "disgraceful and shameful".

"The 'chanda chori' has taken place which is absolutely beyond any doubt. The RSS statement is disgraceful and shameful. These are the people, who try to give certificates to others for integrity, honesty and nationalism, have been caught in a most disgraceful and shameful manner," Ramesh told PTI Videos.

"Donations running into thousands of crores have been siphoned off. Of course, there should be an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge, of course the toughest action should be taken against all the accused but the silence of the prime minister and the home minister is shocking," Ramesh said.

"We expect the prime minister, who took credit for building the Ram Temple and inaugurating it on January 22, 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, after which they ended up losing Ayodhya to make a statement. They have been completely silent," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

The BJP's is a three pronged strategy: 'vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori', Ramesh said, in an apparent reference to the Congress' earlier allegation of poll irregularities and the rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination of its Madhya Pradesh candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.