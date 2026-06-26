ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Visits, Says He Is 'Leader Of Paryatan'

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is always in "constant vacation mode" and is frequently absent whenever Parliament, elections or his party needs him.

The ruling party claimed that Gandhi was away on "yet another foreign visit." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said for Gandhi, LOP does not mean Leader of Opposition but "Leader of Paryatan (tourism) and Partying."

"Rahul Gandhi should rename LOP as 'Leader of Paryatan and Partying' because that's what he always does -- partying, tourism and travel," he said in a video statement.

"He does not put people first, Parliament first or even the country first. He puts tourism first. During crucial periods, when the party requires organisational support, he runs away. During Parliament sessions, he runs away. Rahul Gandhi is in constant vacation mode," Poonawalla claimed.

The party spokesperson said the Congress leader may become the longest-serving opposition leader because he is "only on vacation."