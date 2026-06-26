BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Visits, Says He Is 'Leader Of Paryatan'
BJP Shehzad Poonawalla said that Rahul Gandhi may well become the longest-serving opposition leader because he is only on vacation
By PTI
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is always in "constant vacation mode" and is frequently absent whenever Parliament, elections or his party needs him.
The ruling party claimed that Gandhi was away on "yet another foreign visit." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said for Gandhi, LOP does not mean Leader of Opposition but "Leader of Paryatan (tourism) and Partying."
"Rahul Gandhi should rename LOP as 'Leader of Paryatan and Partying' because that's what he always does -- partying, tourism and travel," he said in a video statement.
"He does not put people first, Parliament first or even the country first. He puts tourism first. During crucial periods, when the party requires organisational support, he runs away. During Parliament sessions, he runs away. Rahul Gandhi is in constant vacation mode," Poonawalla claimed.
The party spokesperson said the Congress leader may become the longest-serving opposition leader because he is "only on vacation."
"On the one hand, Prime Minister Modi has become the longest-serving elected PM of the country. For over 9,000 days, as chief minister and as prime minister, as head of government, he has not taken a single day off. "This is called work mode, service (seva) mode.
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi may well become the longest-serving opposition leader because he is only on vacation," Poonawalla said. He alleged that Gandhi undertook "hundreds of foreign trips and tours" and questioned the funding of these visits.
"People usually take one vacation between two work periods. Rahul Gandhi comes to India for a little bit of work between two vacation periods. He has spent crores of rupees on his vacations but is unable to provide an account of how he spends this money on foreign tours and travel," he claimed.
He alleged that Gandhi's foreign trips are funded by "shady" outfits. "Obviously, it is sponsored by some shady organisations that set the agenda, which is usually an anti-India agenda.
On that, too, Congress and Rahul Gandhi do not give any account. Once again, Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad. He will spew venom against India and will be MIA -- missing in action -- when Parliament, the party and the people need him," he said.
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