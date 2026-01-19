ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Taps Its Bihar Leadership And Model For Bengal Polls

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to use its Bihar contingent and election model for the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

It has already sent around a dozen of its Bihar leaders to work at the grassroots in the state, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress has been holding sway for the past 15 years. Many more are expected to be dispatched in the coming days to work there.

The move comes after the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections, in which it clinched 202 out of 243 seats, and the BJP emerged as the largest party in the state with 89 MLAs.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey has been working as the party’s West Bengal in-charge since September 2022, and those being sent now will join him to ensure the expansion of the saffron party’s organisational network and the voter base ahead of the polls.

The BJP has realised that it needs to strengthen the organisation at the panchayat and booth levels, as well as have better coordination between the various units of the party. It has also roped in leaders from organisational fronts pertaining to farmers, scheduled tribes (ST) and others in a bid to woo voters from different sections of society.

These were the key areas on which the party had focused during the Bihar Assembly elections held in November 2025, and it paid rich dividends.

Those who have been sent from Bihar to work in Bengal include general secretary Rajesh Kumar Verma, former state general secretaries Suresh Chaudhary and Jagannath Thakur, former state president of the party’s Kisan Morcha (farmer cell) Akhilesh Singh, former minister Ram Surat Rai, former MLAs Nikki Hembrom and Mithilesh Kumar, and MLC Devesh Kumar.

They were sent to West Bengal around two-to-three weeks ago, and have been entrusted with overall management of the party and its election campaign, political meetings, and reaching out to the voters, in the poll-bound state. They will also take care of the 294 Assembly constituencies, and their role is set to increase further as the elections approach.

Hembrom, who is also a national general secretary of the BJP ST Morcha or front, is currently focusing on 35 Assembly seats of West Bengal where the tribal voters are in decisive numbers. These include 16 reserved for them.