BJP Sweeps Rajasthan Municipal Polls, Wins 9 Out Of 10 Mayoral Posts
BJP mayors were elected in all but one Municipal Corporation in the state and Congress emerged victorious only in Bikaner Municipal Corporation.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party has established its dominance in the Municipal Corporation elections of Rajasthan winning nine out of 10 mayoral seats.
On Friday, after the announcement of the results of the mayoral posts in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur Municipal Corporations, BJP mayors were elected in all but one Municipal Corporation in the state.
Congress turned victorious only in Bikaner Municipal Corporation mayor elections. In the first phase of the mayoral election held on September 21, voting was held in seven municipal corporations in which BJP won six seats.
BJP mayors were elected in Ajmer, Udaipur, Alwar, Pali, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, while Anil Kalla of Congress won in Bikaner. The BJP also won in the elections held in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur today.
Sunil Kothari Becomes Mayor In Jaipur
As per the election results, Sunil Kothari of BJP won as mayor in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. A total of 150 councilors voted in the polls. Kothari got 89 votes, while Congress candidate Sunita Mawar bagged 60 votes. One vote was cast as NOTA. BJP had 78 councilors in Jaipur, while it bagged more votes with the support of 11 independent councillors. Congress had 57 councilors and got 60 votes.
Anusuiya Goswami Becomes Kota Mayor
BJP's Anusuiya Goswami was elected mayor in Kota Municipal Corporation. He got 65 votes, while the rival Congress candidate Sunita Suman bagged only 35 votes. Apart from 57 BJP councilors, two independent councilors had extended their support to the BJP. On the other hand, 39 councilors of the Congress had received the support of an independent, but the candidate bagged lesser votes. Cross voting is believed to have been responsible for the victory of the BJP candidate.
Prasannachand Mehta Wins Contest In Jodhpur
Prasannachand Mehta of BJP was elected mayor in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation after he defeated Congress candidate Rajendra Solanki. The BJP candidate got 53 votes, while Congress bagged only 47 votes. In Jodhpur, the BJP had already secured a majority with the support of independent councilors. In the 100-member corporation, BJP had 45 councilors and with the support of 7 independents, its number reached 52. After voting, Congress leader Naresh Joshi raised questions about the serial number being marked on the ballot paper and said that this has not happened before.
Sushil Midha Of Congress Romps Home From Srivijayanagar
Congress candidate Sushil Midha aka Bittu Midha defeated BJP's Rajendra Legha by 5 votes in the Srivijayanagar municipality election of Sriganganagar district. In the counting, Sushil got 15 votes and BJP received only 10 votes. During the voting, Congress councilors were allegedly stopped on the way. The party supporters celebrated after the results were announced.
In Suket BJP's Jitendra Chopra Wins By 1 vote
In the election for the post of chairman in the newly formed Suket Municipality of Kota district, BJP's Jitendra Chopra defeated Congress party’s Umaruddin Khan by just one vote. Chopra got 13 votes and Umardeen received 12 votes. Congress had 11 councilors, BJP 10 and while four councilors were independent in the 25 wards.
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