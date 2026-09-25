ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Sweeps Rajasthan Municipal Polls, Wins 9 Out Of 10 Mayoral Posts

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party has established its dominance in the Municipal Corporation elections of Rajasthan winning nine out of 10 mayoral seats.

On Friday, after the announcement of the results of the mayoral posts in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur Municipal Corporations, BJP mayors were elected in all but one Municipal Corporation in the state.

Congress turned victorious only in Bikaner Municipal Corporation mayor elections. In the first phase of the mayoral election held on September 21, voting was held in seven municipal corporations in which BJP won six seats.

BJP mayors were elected in Ajmer, Udaipur, Alwar, Pali, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, while Anil Kalla of Congress won in Bikaner. The BJP also won in the elections held in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur today.

Sunil Kothari Becomes Mayor In Jaipur

As per the election results, Sunil Kothari of BJP won as mayor in Jaipur Municipal Corporation. A total of 150 councilors voted in the polls. Kothari got 89 votes, while Congress candidate Sunita Mawar bagged 60 votes. One vote was cast as NOTA. BJP had 78 councilors in Jaipur, while it bagged more votes with the support of 11 independent councillors. Congress had 57 councilors and got 60 votes.

Anusuiya Goswami Becomes Kota Mayor