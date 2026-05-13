ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Sweeps Haryana Municipal Polls, Wins Sonipat And Ambala Mayoral Seats, Leads In Panchkula

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday registered a resounding victory in the Haryana municipal corporation polls, winning Ambala and Sonipat, and gaining a significant lead in Panchkula.

Out of the seven civic bodies contested, the BJP secured a win in five and held a lead in one, while an independent candidate emerged victorious in the remaining one. The Congress party failed to open its account for mayor posts and chairperson. Following the BJP’s victory, an atmosphere of celebration prevails among party workers.

Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli thanked the people of Haryana for the party's victory, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressing his gratitude to the public while taking a dig at the Congress.

BJP’s Akshita Saini wins Ambala

Akshita Saini, the BJP mayoral candidate in Ambala Municipal Corporation, won with 52,794 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Kulwinder Kaur Saini by a margin of 21,358 votes.

Saini received 31,436 votes, while independent candidate Sonia Chaudhary secured 21,730 votes. Additionally, nearly 1,700 voters chose the ‘NOTA’ (None of the Above) option.

Rajiv Jain wins Sonipat

In the Sonipat Municipal Corporation elections, BJP candidate Rajiv Jain won the mayoral seat with 78,035 votes. Congress candidate Kamal Diwan secured second place with 54,788 votes, while INLD candidate Anand Kumar received 5,210 votes.

The ‘NOTA’ option garnered 1,606 votes. Among independent candidates, Ramesh Kumar Khatri got 1,071 votes, Anal Singhal 651, Hawa Singh 433, Chand Ram 318, Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Saini 305, and Sant Dharmvir Chotiwala 275 votes.

Shyam Lal Bansal leads in Panchkula

In the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, BJP candidate Shyam Lal Bansal won the mayoral seat by defeating Congress rival Sudha Bhardwaj. After 21 rounds of counting, Bansal secured 68,544 votes, while Bhardwaj received 32,292 votes.

Bansal won by a margin of 36,252 votes. Other candidates included INLD’s Manoj Agarwal with 3,465 votes, AAP’s Rajesh Kumar with 2,759 votes, NOTA with 1,443 votes, and independent candidates Karnail Singh Bangar and Chaudhary Chandan Singh with 1,188 and 1,051 votes, respectively.