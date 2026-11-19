BJP Slams Rahul’s ‘Sick’ Democracy Remarks, Calls Him ‘Leader of Anti-India Propaganda'
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Gandhi for making what he termed inaccurate statements about India during his foreign visits.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported remarks describing Indian democracy as “sick”, accusing him of indulging in anti-India propaganda and attempting to undermine the country's democratic institutions from foreign soil.
In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video of Gandhi purportedly making the remarks and said the Congress leader has once again proved that he “loves Parivar, and hates Democracy”.
Rahul Gandhi called Indian Democracy "Sick" from foreign soil! CONGRESS CALLS INDIAN DEMOCRACY "SICK" Rahul Gandhi has yet again proven he loves Parivar, & hates Democracy! Every time Rahul proves he is against Indian state, People of India & India's Democratic Fabric! Rahul Gandhi is Leader of Anti India Propaganda!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 19, 2026
In the video, Gandhi, who was at the University of Chicago for an event on Wednesday, could be heard saying, “Indian democracy is sick. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof. But what happens to all the opposition workers...?”
“Every time Rahul proves that he is against the Indian state, the people of India and India's democratic fabric. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda,” Bhandari said.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Gandhi for making what he termed inaccurate statements about India during his foreign visits, saying the Congress leader should refrain from describing the country's economy as “dead” when international institutions have recognised India as the fastest-growing major economy.
Rahul Gandhi ‘s toxic lies maligning the integrity of India's electioral process on foreign soil only reflects his contempt for our constitutional institutions and utter disdain for India's democratic process. Rahul Gandhi till date has not summoned the courage to file an affidavit to substantiate his baseless allegations. Rahul Gandhi’s statements about the 2014 elections are nothing but an illogical delusional rant because when 2014 elections happened it was the Congress led UPA Govt which was in power. Rahul Gandhi suffers from selective situational amnesia is startling because he never questions about the integrity of the electoral process when the Congress party manages to win in some state elections. Mr. Rahul Gandhi is being cleaned bowled out for a duck and being rejected by our people in election after election not because pitch is tampered but because he is unfit, incapable and incompetent to lead and people do not trust him. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks vilifying india’s electoral process on foreign soil is most condemnable and exposes his emergency mindset.— C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) November 19, 2026
As the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition, Gandhi should exercise responsibility while speaking about the country abroad, Rijiju told reporters. He also alleged that Gandhi's remarks were aimed at undermining India's progress and damaging its international image.
“No true Indian would want any Indian to go abroad and make nonsensical statements about India,” Rijiju said. On Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and lack of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the opposition could hold protests and criticise the government if democratic freedom was absent in the country.
“If there is no democracy in India, how are they protesting all day, constantly abusing Modi ji, the BJP and the government?” he asked. On Tuesday, Gandhi addressed students and faculty at Columbia University in New York, where he said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with a massive unemployment problem while also flagging what he called electoral “rigging”.
Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "...I think Rahul Gandhi himself speaks against India and makes statements aimed at defaming the country. However, it is also possible that anti-India forces abroad and across the world keep provoking him. Both could be reasons.He has… pic.twitter.com/QBLiTSCLeX— IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026
Countering the Congress leader, Rijiju cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data to claim that more than 50 crore people had risen above extreme poverty in India between 2011 and 2023, asserting that the country was moving towards becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“It is Rahul Gandhi who has developed an anti-India mindset. He has opened a front to undermine India, its civilisation, our traditions, faith, democracy and the Constitution,” Rijiju alleged.
BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan also accused Gandhi of maligning the integrity of India's electoral process on foreign soil, alleging that his remarks reflected contempt for constitutional institutions and disdain for the country's democratic process.
In a post on X, Kesavan said Gandhi had not filed an affidavit to substantiate his allegations about the electoral process. “Rahul Gandhi's statements about the 2014 elections are nothing but an illogical, delusional rant because when the 2014 elections happened, it was the Congress-led UPA that was in power,” he said.
Kesavan also accused Gandhi of “selective situational amnesia”, alleging that he questioned the integrity of the electoral process only when the Congress lost elections and remained silent when the party won in some states.
“Rahul Gandhi is being clean bowled for a duck and rejected by our people in election after election, not because the pitch is tampered, but because he is unfit, incapable and incompetent to lead, and people do not trust him,” Kesavan said. He also described Gandhi's remarks on foreign soil alleging electoral irregularities as “most condemnable”, exposing his “emergency mindset”.
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