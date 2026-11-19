ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams Rahul’s ‘Sick’ Democracy Remarks, Calls Him ‘Leader of Anti-India Propaganda'

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported remarks describing Indian democracy as “sick”, accusing him of indulging in anti-India propaganda and attempting to undermine the country's democratic institutions from foreign soil.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video of Gandhi purportedly making the remarks and said the Congress leader has once again proved that he “loves Parivar, and hates Democracy”.

In the video, Gandhi, who was at the University of Chicago for an event on Wednesday, could be heard saying, “Indian democracy is sick. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof. But what happens to all the opposition workers...?”

“Every time Rahul proves that he is against the Indian state, the people of India and India's democratic fabric. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda,” Bhandari said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Gandhi for making what he termed inaccurate statements about India during his foreign visits, saying the Congress leader should refrain from describing the country's economy as “dead” when international institutions have recognised India as the fastest-growing major economy.

As the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition, Gandhi should exercise responsibility while speaking about the country abroad, Rijiju told reporters. He also alleged that Gandhi's remarks were aimed at undermining India's progress and damaging its international image.

“No true Indian would want any Indian to go abroad and make nonsensical statements about India,” Rijiju said. On Gandhi's allegations of vote theft and lack of democracy in India, Rijiju questioned how the opposition could hold protests and criticise the government if democratic freedom was absent in the country.

“If there is no democracy in India, how are they protesting all day, constantly abusing Modi ji, the BJP and the government?” he asked. On Tuesday, Gandhi addressed students and faculty at Columbia University in New York, where he said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with a massive unemployment problem while also flagging what he called electoral “rigging”.