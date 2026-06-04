ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams Rahul For Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will no longer remain in office in a year's time, accusing him of spreading propaganda.

The ruling party also noted that the only Emergency imposed in the country was by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed on Wednesday that Modi will not be the prime minister in a year's time as the "system that he once controlled is now shaken and collapsing internally". He further alleged that the Modi government may try to suppress the public pressure and impose something like an Emergency.

Reacting sharply to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Gandhi's comments reflect the Congress party's own history and mindset.

"Rahul Gandhi comes from a family with a history of the Emergency. That is why he believes everyone is out to impose an Emergency. The Constitution was crushed only once in India, and that was done by Indira Gandhi. The way she undermined constitutional institutions and interfered with them is well known," Poonawalla said in a video statement.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the real "emergency" is within the Congress party. "Rahul Gandhi, who places dynastic rule above democracy, continues to see an Emergency everywhere even today. There is an emergency of sorts, but it is within the Congress. There is institutional collapse and revolt within the Congress. There is a systemic breakdown, but it is in the Congress party," he said.