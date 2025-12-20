ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Slams FIR Against Amit Malviya, Says Expressing Concern Over Bangladesh Is No Crime

Kolkata: The BJP on Saturday strongly slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for lodging a complaint against the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, which has now been converted into an FIR, asserting that raising concerns over developments in Bangladesh does not amount to a crime. Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shatorupa said Malviya had merely expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh, which, she claimed, had caused anxiety among people in West Bengal as well.“We are deeply disturbed by what is happening in Bangladesh.

A Hindu youth was killed, his body tied to a tree and set on fire. Such incidents naturally scare Hindus in Bengal. At the same time, TMC leaders and MLAs like Humayun Kabir have made communally sensitive remarks, including claims about constructing a Babri Masjid in the state. Fundamentalist sentiments are rising in Bengal. Amit Malviya only expressed this concern, but the Trinamool Congress is trying to give it a different twist.

We strongly condemn the FIR against our leader,” she said. The FIR was registered following a complaint by TMC leader Tanmoy Ghosh at the Narendrapur police station under the Baruipur police district. Ghosh alleged that Malviya’s social media post threatened communal harmony and undermined the sovereignty of the country and West Bengal. The complaint further accused Malviya of attempting to gain political mileage in Bengal by exploiting the unrest in Bangladesh, alleging that his post insulted the state, promoted communal incitement and endangered national sovereignty. Ghosh demanded the strictest legal action against the BJP leader.

There was no immediate official response from Malviya following the registration of the FIR. However, TMC spokesperson and state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "We do not support anyone making provocative statements which can create communal tension. Therefore, a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader."Meanwhile, Bangladesh has witnessed fresh unrest following the death of Inqilab platform leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Protests and mourning processions erupted across Dhaka, Chittagong and other regions on Thursday night, with students from several higher educational institutions also joining demonstrations. Sit-in protests were held at Shahbagh and elsewhere, which later escalated into violent unrest.

During the violence, offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were attacked, with the latter reportedly set on fire. The cultural institution Chhayanaut in Dhaka was vandalised. A Hindu youth was beaten to death, his body later hung from a tree and set ablaze.