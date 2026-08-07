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BJP Should Heed 'Godfather' Bhagwat's Advice On Gen Z: Dipke

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convener Abhijeet Dipke on Friday urged the BJP to heed its "godfather" RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s advice not to label protesting Gen Z youth as anti-national, and cited lack of synchronisation between the ruling party and its ideological mentor.

Speaking to reporters a day after Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z in Mumbai, Dipke demanded that the ruling party align with the RSS chief’s acknowledgement that the youth agitation at Jantar Mantar over NEET examination irregularities had stemmed from genuine grievances.

Bhagwat on Thursday came out strongly in support of Gen Z, saying their grievances are genuine and he believes in their honesty, insisting protests by young people do not make them "anti-national".

His interaction in Mumbai is being seen as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's most significant outreach to Gen Z (born roughly 1997-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025) since the CJP's protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation last month.

The BJP government's handling of the protests, which turned violent during the July 20 march to Parliament in New Delhi called by the CJP, has invited criticism from different quarters.

The most important statement of Mohan Bhagwat was that the protesting youth should not be called anti-national and their issues are genuine, Dipke said.

"Earlier, the BJP president called us a virus, and former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called us the B-team of terrorists. Now they should listen to Mohan Bhagwat because he is the mentor and godfather of the BJP," he remarked.