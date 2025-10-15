ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates; Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Contest From Alinagar

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total tally of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA.

According to the list released by the party, folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest elections from the Alinagar constituency of Darbhanga, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded from the Buxar constituency. Mishra was earlier part of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj and had led the party's Youth Wing as president.

According to the list released, Ram Chandra Prasad has been fielded from Hayaghat, Ranjan Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Subhash Singh from Gopalganj, Kedar Nath Singh from Baniapur, Chhoti Kumari from Chapra, Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonepur, Birendra Kumar from Rosera, Siyaram Singh from Barh, Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon and Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur. The party had already declared its candidate in the other 71 seats on Tuesday.

In the first list released on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. The party has also fielded former Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad from Bettiah and Katihar seats, respectively.

The party has also fielded former Union Minister and BJP leader Ramkripal Yadav, once a close confidant of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from the Danapur assembly seat. However, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav was unable to secure a ticket from Patna Sahib; instead, the party has fielded Ratnesh Kushwaha from the seat.

BJP has also cut the ticket of Arun Kumar Sinha, who has been MLA for 15 years from the Kumrahar assembly. Sanjay Gupta has been fielded as a candidate for the seat.