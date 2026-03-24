ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP Seal' On EC Letter: Now, Kerala Cyber Police Directs X To Remove Posts 'Insulting ECI And Inciting Hostility'

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid severe criticism by Congress, CPI(M) and social media users, the Cyber Police wing of Kerala Police department on Tuesday issued a formal notice to X, formerly Twitter, asking it to remove certain social media posts that allegedly tarnished the image of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and spread content that could harm communal harmony.

The notice, issued by Inspector Binoj S on behalf of Inspector General of Police (Cyber Operations), Kerala, states that the posts in question not only insult a national institution but also have the potential to create division and hostility among people.

"This is to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding an X post that blatantly insults the Election Commission of India and propagates content that undermines communal harmony. The post in question is not only a direct affront to a respected national institution but also poses a serious threat to public order by inciting division and hostility," the Cyber Police said in its notice to X Corp.

According to the notice, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000 and Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, the content includes a 2019 document that mistakenly carried the seal of a political party due to a "clerical error". Authorities said this error has already been corrected, but the continued circulation of the document is being used to spread false claims and mislead the public.

"There is an urgent need for the immediate removal of all digital content featuring a superseded 2019 document that inadvertently contained a political party’s seal due to a clerical error, which has since been rectified. The continued circulation of this retracted material is being used to spread false allegations, thereby undermining the integrity and transparency of the Election Commission," the notice added.