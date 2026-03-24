'BJP Seal' On EC Letter: Now, Kerala Cyber Police Directs X To Remove Posts 'Insulting ECI And Inciting Hostility'
Continued circulation of the retracted material is being used to spread false allegations, thereby undermining integrity and transparency of Election Commission, said Kerala Cyber Police.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid severe criticism by Congress, CPI(M) and social media users, the Cyber Police wing of Kerala Police department on Tuesday issued a formal notice to X, formerly Twitter, asking it to remove certain social media posts that allegedly tarnished the image of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and spread content that could harm communal harmony.
The notice, issued by Inspector Binoj S on behalf of Inspector General of Police (Cyber Operations), Kerala, states that the posts in question not only insult a national institution but also have the potential to create division and hostility among people.
"This is to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding an X post that blatantly insults the Election Commission of India and propagates content that undermines communal harmony. The post in question is not only a direct affront to a respected national institution but also poses a serious threat to public order by inciting division and hostility," the Cyber Police said in its notice to X Corp.
𝐀 𝐁𝐉𝐏 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫!— Congress (@INCIndia) March 23, 2026
A letter sent by the Election Commission to political parties carried the seal of the BJP Kerala unit instead of the Election Commission’s seal.
Let that sink in.
Not a mistake, but a serious red… pic.twitter.com/eXSqartMLH
According to the notice, issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000 and Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021, the content includes a 2019 document that mistakenly carried the seal of a political party due to a "clerical error". Authorities said this error has already been corrected, but the continued circulation of the document is being used to spread false claims and mislead the public.
"There is an urgent need for the immediate removal of all digital content featuring a superseded 2019 document that inadvertently contained a political party’s seal due to a clerical error, which has since been rectified. The continued circulation of this retracted material is being used to spread false allegations, thereby undermining the integrity and transparency of the Election Commission," the notice added.
Police further warned that such misinformation could affect the integrity and transparency of the Election Commission and may lead to serious law and order issues across the state.
To prevent further escalation of the situation, all media outlets and digital platforms have been directed to stop sharing the concerned document and remove it immediately from their archives and social media accounts.
The notice also warned X saying failure to remove or disable access to the content could lead to loss of legal protection under the IT Act and make them liable for legal action.
Moreover, a list of specific X posts has been shared in the notice, seeking urgent action by the platform.
OFFICIAL CLARIFICATION: REGARDING THE ERRONEOUS CIRCULATION OF ELECTION COMMISSION DOCUMENT— Chief Electoral Officer Kerala (@Ceokerala) March 23, 2026
It has come to our notice that a letter from the Election Commission, bearing the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is being circulated across various Malayalam news channels.…
On Monday, ECI faced strong criticism after a document circulated by the poll body in 2019 to political parties in Kerala reportedly carrying the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went viral. In response, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar termed the incident a purely "clerical error" and said corrective action had been taken. Moreover, an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the CEO's office was also placed under suspension pending an inquiry into the lapse, officials said.
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