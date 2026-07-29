BJP Says Public Exams Amendment Bill Will Eradicate Paper Leaks, SP Says Its 'Mere Window Dressing'
ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna spoke to BJP MP Anurag Thakur and SP's Dimple Yadav to elicit their parties' stance on the Bill.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stung by the recent protests over NEET paper leak, passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Even as the government claims that the Bill, once it becomes law will curb examination malpractices, the Opposition feels otherwise as was evident by the uproar in the House on the day over the issue.
ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna spoke to BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav over the issue and elicited their responses on the Bill.
Thakur said examination paper leaks are no less dangerous than terrorism and Naxalism. "The Modi government will eradicate the problem from its roots, just as it eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country," he said. The former Union Minister took a dig at leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his over of the word, 'idiot' during his speech in the Lok Sabha.
"If he called students idiots, it is highly objectionable, but if he called himself an idiot, we have no objection," Thakur said. The Hamirpur MP said Rahul "has lost the courage to say anything, so he resorted to making accusations and lying. Rahul Gandhi had been caught lying outside the House several times and was now lying in the House as well—often accusing the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He should apologize to the Home Minister."
पेपर लीक माफिया को मिट्टी में मिलाने के लिए बना लोक परीक्षा (अनुचित साधन निवारण) संशोधन विधेयक, 2026 आज लोकसभा में सफलतापूर्वक पारित हुआ।— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 29, 2026
देश के भविष्य हमारे युवाओं का हित मोदी सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है। इसी मूल भावना के साथ लाए गए इस बिल के तहत पेपर लीक मामले में 10 साल… pic.twitter.com/KZBt14YlBk
On the other hand, Dimple said since students protesting the NEET paper leak were subjected to "brutal police action and the Opposition demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah".
The Samajwadi Party MP questioned why leaks persist even as a law is in place since 2024 to curb the menace. "We demand abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The government is attempting to suppress students' voices," she said.
Dimple said she did not have high hopes from the amended anti-paper leak law. "The Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) was unable to complete his speech due to the government's stance. The Opposition had demanded some amendments to the Bill but the government ignored them," she alleged.
The MP further said, "The government claims that these amendments will protect the future of the youth, while the Opposition calls them mere window dressing and demands comprehensive education reforms".
The Bill further strengthens the 2024 anti-paper leak law, including speedy investigations, fast-track courts, stringent punishments, and stringent provisions against organized mafias. The amendment, introduced in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy and student protests, sparked a lengthy debate in the lower House of the Parliament.
During discussion on the bill, Rahul Gandhi delivered a nearly 50-minute speech. Referring to his interaction with students, he used words like 'idiot' and 'blind devotee' leading to an uproar in the House. Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened. But Rahul went on and accused Home Minister Amit Shah of authorizing violence against students and the RSS of taking over the nation's education system.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the government's commitment and said dozens of FIRs were filed after the 2024 law, and the government is learning from experience and strengthening the law to make the examination system fair.
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