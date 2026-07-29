ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Says Public Exams Amendment Bill Will Eradicate Paper Leaks, SP Says Its 'Mere Window Dressing'

New Delhi: The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stung by the recent protests over NEET paper leak, passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Even as the government claims that the Bill, once it becomes law will curb examination malpractices, the Opposition feels otherwise as was evident by the uproar in the House on the day over the issue.

ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna spoke to BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav over the issue and elicited their responses on the Bill.

Thakur said examination paper leaks are no less dangerous than terrorism and Naxalism. "The Modi government will eradicate the problem from its roots, just as it eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country," he said. The former Union Minister took a dig at leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his over of the word, 'idiot' during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

"If he called students idiots, it is highly objectionable, but if he called himself an idiot, we have no objection," Thakur said. The Hamirpur MP said Rahul "has lost the courage to say anything, so he resorted to making accusations and lying. Rahul Gandhi had been caught lying outside the House several times and was now lying in the House as well—often accusing the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He should apologize to the Home Minister."

On the other hand, Dimple said since students protesting the NEET paper leak were subjected to "brutal police action and the Opposition demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah".