'Congress Should Apologise For Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'', Says BJP After SC Denies Bail To Umar, Sharjeel

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress over the Supreme Court order rejecting bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying the grand old party should apologise for supporting the "tukde tukde gang". BJP claimed that Congress has been projecting Khalid and Imam, "poster boys" of divisive politics, as innocent victims to protect them. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case. Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on his X handle, "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)". "The tukde tukde gang is both sad and pained by the Supreme Court order. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were not only receiving sympathies from the Congress and its ecosystem, but also letters from abroad. The apex court has not only rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam but has observed that the crimes committed, including terrorism and burning Delhi, are prima facie valid. Attempts to destabilise the nation and incite violence were not a coincidence but sponsored and orchestrated," Poonawalla said.