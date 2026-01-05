'Congress Should Apologise For Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'', Says BJP After SC Denies Bail To Umar, Sharjeel
Pradeep Bhandari said Supreme Court order rejecting bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case is a "slap" on Congress's face.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Congress over the Supreme Court order rejecting bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying the grand old party should apologise for supporting the "tukde tukde gang".
BJP claimed that Congress has been projecting Khalid and Imam, "poster boys" of divisive politics, as innocent victims to protect them.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.
Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on his X handle, "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)".
"The tukde tukde gang is both sad and pained by the Supreme Court order. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were not only receiving sympathies from the Congress and its ecosystem, but also letters from abroad. The apex court has not only rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam but has observed that the crimes committed, including terrorism and burning Delhi, are prima facie valid. Attempts to destabilise the nation and incite violence were not a coincidence but sponsored and orchestrated," Poonawalla said.
"This is not 'sanyog' but Hindu 'virodh prayog', organised not organic and sponsored not spontaneous. Congress must apologise for its support to 'tukde tukde' gang from Afzal to Umar and Shajeel," Poonawalla added.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed the apex court's decision a "big slap" on the face of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem, alleging that they portrayed "tukde-tukde poster boys Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as innocent victims".
In the court of public opinion and law, Gandhi's "urban Naxals" stand defeated, said Bhandari. "Will the Congress apologise to the nation to project tukde-tukde forces inimical to India as victims?" he asked.
Welcoming the apex court's decision, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Strict punishment should be given to those who set Delhi on fire and those political parties which supported them should be given a strong message. They too are complicit and deserve punishment".
Echoing the same, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said, "The bail plea has been rejected. From the beginning it was coming to light that the Delhi riots were a well-planned conspiracy and the Supreme Court's order proves this again."
Another Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Any rioter should be punished severely. It was during the Congress rule that rioters were rewarded and appointed as ministers. But under the BJP rule, rioters will remain in jails. If such decisions had been taken in 1984, there would have been no riots in the country after that."
At least 50 people were killed in clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A total of 20 people were charged for their alleged involvement in conspiracy to incite violence. Of whom, Khalid and Imam were charged under the UAPA anti-terror law for allegedly being the masterminds of the 2020 Delhi riots case.
