ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Satya Sharma Files Nomination For Another Term As MCD Standing Committee Chief

New Delhi: BJP councillors Satya Sharma and Satyapal Singh on Tuesday filed nominations for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee.

Sharma, the BJP councillor from Gautampuri ward and the incumbent chairperson, filed her nomination for the top post, while Karawal Nagar councillor Satyapal Singh filed his nomination for the deputy chairperson's post. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and other BJP councillors were present during the filing of nominations at the Municipal Secretary's office in the Civic Centre.

With the BJP holding a 12-6 majority in the 18-member Standing Committee, Sharma's re-election as the chairperson is considered a foregone conclusion. The election for both posts will be held on 27 July. The Standing Committee is the MCD's apex financial decision-making body, approving projects, contracts, policy matters and financial proposals exceeding Rs 5 crore.

Speaking after filing her nomination, Sharma thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith in her. She said that the the responsibility was both an honour and a challenge, adding that she would work towards making the MCD more efficient, transparent, and people-centric.