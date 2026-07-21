BJP's Satya Sharma Files Nomination For Another Term As MCD Standing Committee Chief
Satya Sharma filed her nomination for the top post, while Karawal Nagar councillor Satyapal Singh filed his nomination for the deputy chairperson's post.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP councillors Satya Sharma and Satyapal Singh on Tuesday filed nominations for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee.
Sharma, the BJP councillor from Gautampuri ward and the incumbent chairperson, filed her nomination for the top post, while Karawal Nagar councillor Satyapal Singh filed his nomination for the deputy chairperson's post. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and other BJP councillors were present during the filing of nominations at the Municipal Secretary's office in the Civic Centre.
With the BJP holding a 12-6 majority in the 18-member Standing Committee, Sharma's re-election as the chairperson is considered a foregone conclusion. The election for both posts will be held on 27 July. The Standing Committee is the MCD's apex financial decision-making body, approving projects, contracts, policy matters and financial proposals exceeding Rs 5 crore.
Speaking after filing her nomination, Sharma thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith in her. She said that the the responsibility was both an honour and a challenge, adding that she would work towards making the MCD more efficient, transparent, and people-centric.
Sharma said implementing the BJP's commitments made during the 2022 MCD elections would remain her priority, adding that the party had already fulfilled several promises and launched additional public welfare initiatives. Mayor Wahi, said clearing Delhi's landfill sites remained a key priority.
He said significant progress had been made in reducing the garbage mountains, with a park expected to come up at the Okhla landfill site and work also progressing at the Bhalswa landfill.
He added that a new company had been engaged for waste disposal at the Ghazipur landfill, where new machinery would be installed, while NTPC would remove 40 lakh tonnes of inert waste from the site, accelerating the process. Sharma said implementing the announcements made in the previous financial year's MCD budget would also remain a priority.
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