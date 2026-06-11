ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Satish Poonia, Alka Gurjar, Cong's Neeraj Dangi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Jaipur: Three candidates, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Thursday as no other candidate was in the fray following the expiry of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

The returning officer declared Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar, and Congress's Neeraj Dangi elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament.

They were declared elected after the last date for withdrawal of candidature passed and the number of validly nominated candidates was equal to the number of seats to be filled.

The biennial election was being held for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan as the terms of Congress MP Dangi and BJP MPs Rajendra Gehlot and Ravneet Singh are set to end on June 21. All nine nomination papers filed by the three candidates were found valid during a scrutiny conducted at the Rajasthan Assembly earlier this week.

Through the election of Dangi. Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats, equally shared between the ruling BJP and the Congress.