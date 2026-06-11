BJP's Satish Poonia, Alka Gurjar, Cong's Neeraj Dangi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan
With the election of Poonia and Gurjar, the BJP secured two of the three seats, while the Congress retained one seat
Published : June 11, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST|
Updated : June 11, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Jaipur: Three candidates, two from the BJP and one from the Congress, were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Thursday as no other candidate was in the fray following the expiry of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
The returning officer declared Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar, and Congress's Neeraj Dangi elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament.
They were declared elected after the last date for withdrawal of candidature passed and the number of validly nominated candidates was equal to the number of seats to be filled.
The biennial election was being held for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan as the terms of Congress MP Dangi and BJP MPs Rajendra Gehlot and Ravneet Singh are set to end on June 21. All nine nomination papers filed by the three candidates were found valid during a scrutiny conducted at the Rajasthan Assembly earlier this week.
Through the election of Dangi. Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats, equally shared between the ruling BJP and the Congress.
In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidate Tarun Chugh was elected unopposed to the Upper House of the Parliament.
In Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is among the four eelected unanimously to Rajya Sabha. Elections were announced to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka because the terms of current members -- Iranna Kadadi and Narayana Koragappa (both from the BJP), Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda from JD(S) — end on June 25.
Kharge sought re-election to Parliament's upper house from Karnataka. Alongside Kharge, the other newly elected members are All India Congress Committee Secretary Mansoor Ali Khan, Congress's Media and Publicity Department chairperson Pawan Khera, and BJP's M Nagaraja.
Initially, five candidates had filed nominations by Monday, the last day to do so, for the election to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state, which was scheduled for June 18. Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were scheduled to vote in this election at Vidhana Soudha.
However, officials said that during scrutiny, the nomination filed by an independent candidate was rejected. The last date for withdrawing candidature was Thursday. Since only four candidates remained in the fray, they were declared elected "unanimously", officials added.
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