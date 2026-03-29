ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP, Sangh Parivar Promoting History Distortion Industry,' Says Priyank Kharge

He was speaking at a private event in Bengaluru during the release of journalist Naveen Soorinje’s book on Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

Kharge said altering history to suit narratives has become a trend. “This is no longer just a habit. It has become a business worth thousands of crores,” he said, alleging that films and social media platforms are being used to spread misinformation. Referring to what he called the “WhatsApp University culture,” he added, “People step out of forwarding messages and begin making films to project false history on the big screen.”

Priyank Kharge at the launch of Naveen Soorinje's book (ETV Bharat)

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Kharge expressed concern over the influence such content has on educators and students. “When history teachers say a film opened their eyes and that they were teaching wrong history, it is worrying. One teacher influences a hundred students, and those students influence many more. This affects the health of society,” he said.Targeting the RSS, Kharge questioned its historical contributions. “Ask them to name ten significant achievements in 100 years, and there is no answer. Relief work during floods is done by many organisations, including youth groups. That alone cannot define a legacy,” he said. He also claimed that films made on RSS or Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed commercially because “there is no real history to showcase.”Speaking on Tipu Sultan, Kharge described him as a freedom fighter who resisted British rule. “The British ruled us for over two centuries. Tipu Sultan fought against them. But those who now question him never raised their voice against the British,” he said. He cited British officer Lord Wellesley’s writings praising Tipu as a warrior.Kharge also said historical figures must be viewed in context. “Every ruler has both positive and negative aspects. It depends on how we study and interpret history,” he noted. He added that Tipu Sultan had supported the restoration of over 150 temples and contributed to the development of Lalbagh alongside Hyder Ali.Raising concerns over misinformation, Kharge said, “Today, anyone becomes an expert on economy, health or military through social media. These voices are then quoted by political leaders.” He also alleged that school and rural libraries earlier stocked books by “unverified speakers,” but steps have now been taken to replace them with material promoting constitutional values.Calling for corrective action, Kharge said he is working on creating “a new generation of 100 writers” to present factual history. “We cannot rely only on speeches. We must ensure truth reaches people,” he said, adding that social unity is now essential.Cultural thinker Banjagere Jayaprakash, Delhi-based historian Dr. Ruchika Sharma, senior thinker Dr. Siddanagouda Patil, senior journalist Sudeepto Mondal, activist Muneer Katipalla, the book’s author Naveen Soorinje, and anchor Dhanalakshmi Devaraj were present at the event.