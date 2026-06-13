ETV Bharat / bharat

​BJP Rules Out Pre-Poll Alliance For 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

“An organisational meeting was held at the central office of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This meeting was held under the able guidance of the country's successful Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen Ji, which the entire senior leadership of the Punjab BJP specially attended. There was a very serious and detailed discussion about the current political situation of Punjab, the future of the state, and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections,” Chugh said in a post on X.

BJP leader Chugh said that the meeting was held over the current political situation of Punjab and to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

A high-level meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders was held in Delhi today to review the election strategy for the upcoming polls. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin and was attended by the top leaders of Punjab.

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ruled out a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in the northern state of Punjab, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chugh said that the BJP will contest all 117 assembly seats of Punjab. The BJP leader spelt out that “eradicating the black drug trade that is destroying the youth of Punjab from the roots and providing employment to the youth is our first priority." He said that the farmers, traders, youth, and employees will get their due rights, and the party will work on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a “Developed India".

During the meeting, the BJP leaders discussed the election issues with which they will go to the people. The meeting came in the backdrop of the AAP winning over 48 per cent of the municipal wards in the Punjab civic body elections recently. In last month’s elections, AAP won 958 of the total 1,977 wards. Congress registered victory in 397 wards, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 191 wards and the BJP 172 wards.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party will contest and win all 117 seats, and there is no talk of an alliance at the moment. He added that the party will form its government in Punjab. “We discussed Punjab politics. It was a very good meeting. Our only agenda for Punjab is development. We will contest and win all 117 seats,” Dhillon said.

BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal said that during the meeting, the leaders discussed challenges faced by Punjab, “their solutions and the expectations of the people regarding the upcoming elections.” “We discussed how to bring Punjab out of the economic and social crisis and restore its lost glory. The goal is to form a 'double-engine' government; if the 'double-engine' slogan can succeed anywhere, it is in Punjab. This was the main objective of today's meeting; our aim is to form a BJP government in Punjab.”

Party leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar said that the AAP government is trying to loot Punjab in collaboration with the Congress, and the state “needs to be saved".

BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar said that the party will present its vision, agenda, and report cards of other states to the people of Punjab.

“Bhagwant Mann has pawned the state. If the police personnel themselves are not safe here, then what is the hope for the common man? I want to tell Bhagwant Mann that there are only four months left to fix Punjab; after this, you will not get a second chance. The people of Punjab will give BJP a chance.”