ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP-Ruled Assam Minister's Daughter Joins CJP Protest; CM Himanta Says 'Don't Harass' His Cabinet Colleague

Guwahati: In an embarrassing situation for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Assam, daughter of cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta has joined a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak fiasco. Red-faced, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his cabinet colleague should not be “harassed” as his daughter “may not follow her father's political ideology".

The matter came to light during a protest in capital Guwahati on Thursday against examination irregularities and demands for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister drew attention in which Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta's daughter Dibisa participated.

Video clips showed Dibisa raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding Pradhan's resignation. The videos are being widely shared on social media leaving the ruling BJP in a tight spot.