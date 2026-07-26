BJP-Ruled Assam Minister's Daughter Joins CJP Protest; CM Himanta Says 'Don't Harass' His Cabinet Colleague
The daughter of Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta joining a CJP-led protest has left the BJP government red-faced prompting CM Sarma to make an appeal.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Guwahati: In an embarrassing situation for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Assam, daughter of cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta has joined a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak fiasco. Red-faced, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his cabinet colleague should not be “harassed” as his daughter “may not follow her father's political ideology".
The matter came to light during a protest in capital Guwahati on Thursday against examination irregularities and demands for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister drew attention in which Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta's daughter Dibisa participated.
Video clips showed Dibisa raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanding Pradhan's resignation. The videos are being widely shared on social media leaving the ruling BJP in a tight spot.
CM Sarma while reacting to the development at a presser on Saturday said, "I don't think we should attack or troll Keshab Mahanta for the protest by his daughter. She may not follow her father's political ideology. Tomorrow when my son will practice law, he may defend someone whom I may not like." Sarma said that once children become adults, their actions should not be linked with their parents.
"I do not agree with the slogans she raised. When I meet her next time, I will definitely talk to her about it and try to make her understand that what she said was not right," Sarma said.
Keshab Mahanta, who is serving as the revenue and disaster management minister in the Sarma cabinet, was not available for comment in this regard.
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