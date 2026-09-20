ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP-RSS Have Hollowed Out Education System; Rahul Standing With Students: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the people of the BJP-RSS have hollowed out and corrupted the education system, and asserted that Rahul Gandhi is standing with the students as they demand accountability, with their "voice echoing" across the country.

The opposition party's assertion came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that a rotten "system", especially in education, had captured the country and did not want students to ask questions, instead wanting "andhbhakts" -- a term commonly used by critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his supporters -- to spread its narrative and hatred.

The remarks came at the fifth edition of Gandhi's youth outreach programme 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Indore, a BJP stronghold, where he spoke on the theme 'system versus students' and interacted with Gen Z and other young participants on education, recruitment and employment issues.

Tagging Gandhi's post on the programme, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi ji revealed the secret of this system that has been suppressing students. Who is this system? The people of BJP-RSS who have seized control over the entire country. On education, on the economy, on politics, on every institution."

"They have hollowed out and corrupted the education system. Because this system fears students. They ask questions, demand accountability," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X. "Now Rahul ji stands with them; the fear among students has ended. Their voice is echoing across the entire country," he added.